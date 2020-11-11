Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Portland indie-folk giants The Decemberists have been around for what seems like forever (actually 20 years), and they’ve put out a ton of good-to-classic albums along the way (actually eight). This month, the band’s old label, Kill Rock Stars, is reissuing its first two full-lengths, 2002’s “Castaways & Cutouts” and 2003’s “Her Majesty the Decemberists,” which seems like a good excuse to revisit the former. Colin Meloy and company would make better albums than “Castaways,” but if you haven’t heard it in a while (or at all), check it out and luxuriate in the jangling strum of the acoustic guitar and soak in Meloy’s indelible, elongated melodies. With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to see The Decemberists were up to something special, even on their debut.
https://deathkvltproductions.bandcamp.com/album/heir-of-ecliptical-romanticismWhenever a good new black metal band pops up, it doesn’t take long for word to get around. I first heard about Lamp of Murmuur on a music-focused message board, and before I could even check it out, I saw a couple of Tweets about this Olympia, Washington-based project. Within another day or two, the album landed in a roundup of October’s best heavy metal on Bandcamp’s editorial site, Bandcamp Daily. In other words, Lamp of Murmuur is buzzing about as loud as a mysterious act playing raw, melodic black metal can buzz. Here’s why: “Heir of Ecliptical” is a thrill ride of blast beats, frenetic guitar riffs, demonic howls and growls and satisfyingly lo-fi production. If black metal the old-fashioned way isn’t your thing, maybe avoid this. But if it is — or if you’re adventurous — join the club that’s loving Lamp of Murmuur.
https://ustadsaami.bandcamp.com/album/pakistan-is-for-the-peacefulAccording to his Bandcamp profile, Ustad Saami is “the last living Surti master, a precursor of the ancient, Islamic devotional music of qawwali.” If he were here next to me right now, I would high-five him and say, “Hey man, that’s great. Way to go.” But he’s not, so I have to do the next best thing, which is to strap on some headphones and completely immerse myself in his absolutely gorgeous devotional drones. “Pakistan is for the Peaceful” stretches just three tracks across 48 minutes, as Saami explores the outer edges of human vocal performance and the notes in between the notes. Meanwhile, his four sons accompany him, churning out an infinite, sacred sound using harmonium, tamburas and tablas. They’ll take you to another plane, if you let them.
