Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
KeiyaA
“Forever, Ya Girl”
keiyaa.bandcamp.com/album/forever-ya-girlIn an industry overrun by copycats, thank goodness for the artists who are out there doing their own thing, putting their own stamp on an otherwise familiar sound. It’s a rare thing! And it’s invigorating when you hear it. Take, for example, the debut album from Chicago-based singer, songwriter and producer KeiyaA, which brings beat-driven R&B into the bedroom — not romantically, but aesthetically. Her homemade tracks are creative but not overwrought. Her melodies will haunt your mind without resorting to proven tropes of the genre. And she delivers lyrics about loss, longing and loneliness in a way that feels like she’s singing them just for you. KeiyaA wrote and recorded almost all of “Forever, Ya Girl” by herself, which gives the album a fresh, unfiltered, unexpected feel. That’s a beautiful thing.
Buddie
“Diving”
buddie.bandcamp.com/album/divingHailing from the indie rock hotbed of Philadelphia, Buddie is a relatively new-ish four-piece that can trace its lineage directly back to ’90s favorites like Pavement, Weezer and Built to Spill. And you know what that means! It means lots of guitars: crunchy guitars and sparkling guitars and churning guitars and jangling guitars and searing guitar solos that soar so high J. Mascis would be proud. There are also sounds not made by guitars, of course. The songs here are punchy and propulsive, and the vocals and melodies are stronger than many bands of this ilk. Add it all up and by golly you’ve got a killer indie rock record that lives up to those comparisons above. And that’s saying something.
Wilco
“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot”
wilcohq.bandcamp.com/album/yankee-hotel-foxtrotAsk 10 Wilco fans to name the band’s best album and you’ll probably get at least five different answers. Such is the quality and consistency of the long-running Chicago band’s recorded output, which has evolved from bar-room country to sunny pop to noisy avant-rock to wise, whispery folk over the past quarter-century. Sadly, Wilco’s first three albums — three of their best — are not on Bandcamp, but everything since then is, including 2002’s undisputed classic, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. If you’re unfamiliar with the band’s arc (or even if you are), it’s worth digging into this one and hearing the exact point where one of America’s greatest bands willfully wandered away from the path it was on in search of something new and better.
