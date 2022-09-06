Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs,“Fire on the Ridge”
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs’ 2021 album “Fire on the Ridge” serves up a heaping helping of the sound that has made them one of Portland’s most reliable and beloved bands: throwback country music with hints of Southwestern flavor, rockabilly flair, Western swing and outlaw attitude. Imagine if Neko Case had stuck with the style of her twangy 1997 debut “The Virginian” rather than evolving toward roots-pop, and you’ve got Jenny and her fabulous Spurs. With The Shining Dimes, $12 advance, $15 at the door, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Marmalade Mountain,“Strange Angels”
On the Marmalade Mountain Facebook page, main Mountaineer Zack Fischmann writes: “making this post to send to anybody that asks what kind of music i play” alongside photos of Jonathan Richman, Beck, Violent Femmes, Bob Dylan, Michael Hurley and Kevin Ayers. While those people all make different kinds of music, what they have in common is an affinity for folk music, particularly of the psychedelic and/or outsider and/or homespun variety, as well as a tendency to approach folk music iconoclastically — not as an immutable form, but one to be regularly reshaped, redefined and reinvigorated. With Secret Beach and Blood Ocean, $10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Silver Moon, 24 NW Greewood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Hey, King!,“Hey, King!”
Central Oregon fave Ben Harper will play the Athletic Club of Bend on Sept. 21, and that’s newsworthy on its own. First, though, a band he’s closely connected with will stop at Volcanic Theatre Pub Saturday night. They’re called Hey, King! and they’re a duo — Natalie London and Taylor Plecity — who make anthemic, emotionally charged pop songs that somehow capture the never-ending revolving door of confusion, joy, anger, exhilaration, sadness and triumph that is life. The Harper connection? He produced their self-titled debut album. With Tomo Nakayama and Helga, $10, 9 p.m. Saturday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
