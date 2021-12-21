Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.

Happy Hollerdays.jpeg

Various artists

“Happy Hollerdays 2021 — A Special Benefit Album for Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund”

As you almost certainly know, tornados tore through the middle of the country earlier this month, killing at least 75 people in Kentucky and more in other states. As you may or may not know, yours truly was born and raised in the Bluegrass State. So it’s with a sense of sadness and pride that I share this 52-track benefit album of songs by some of Kentucky’s finest: Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Daniel Martin Moore, Joan Shelley, My Morning Jacket, Rachel Grimes and so on. There’s lots of good stuff here, but more importantly, if you buy it, your money will go to help people who really, really need help right now.

The Westerlies

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

“Fireside Brass: A Westerlies Holiday”

The Westerlies are a brass quartet, and when you think “brass quartet” you might think of chamber music, military bands and the like. But The Westerlies – from Seattle, based in New York – are working to update that image. The band’s debut album featured the songs of jazz outsider Wayne Horvitz, and they’ve played with artists like Fleet Foxes and Common. On “Fireside Brass,” The Westerlies play holiday classics like “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells” in ways that are surprising, yet warm and comforting.

Sufjan Stevens.jpeg

Sufjan Stevens

“Songs for Christmas”

Sufjan Stevens’ “Songs for Christmas” is a modern holiday classic for good reason: Here, the adventurous indie-folk singer-songwriter offers his take on traditional favorites — some in his gentle, breathy style and some reinterpreted in unexpected ways — and also delivers a batch of decidedly non-traditional holiday songs such as “That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!” and “Get Behind Me, Santa!” Originally recorded in the early 2000s and released in 2006, “Songs for Christmas” contains 42 tracks, which means it almost certainly has something for everyone.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.