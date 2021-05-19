Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Tuns, “Duly Noted”
Canada has given us a bunch of awesome power-pop bands, and two of the best are the venerable, highly successful Sloan and the wonderful but largely forgotten Flashing Lights. Tuns brings together principles from each of those bands: Chris Murphy of the former and Matt Murphy (no relation) of the latter. On “Duly Noted,” they join up with Mike O’Neill (from the Inbreds) and crank out some of the catchiest guitar rock of the year. If you know the work of the Murphys, then you pretty much know what Tuns sounds like. And if you don’t know the work of the Murphys, then you should rectify that in addition to checking out Tuns.
Dark Time Sunshine, “Lore”
You’ll forgive me for thinking Dark Time Sunshine was no more. The Pacific Northwest-based indie-rap duo last released an album (the excellent “Anx”) in 2012. The next year, they played a show at the Liquid Lounge in Bend. And they’ve been pretty quiet ever since. So it was a nice surprise to wake up in February and find a follow-up on Bandcamp. Dark Time Sunshine’s songs are driven by Onry Ozzborn’s thoughtful, all-business rhymes and anchored by Zavala’s sturdy, melodic beats . “Lore” features quite a list of guests, including underground luminaries Ceschi, R.A.P. Ferreira, Homeboy Sandman and Aesop Rock. Fans of any/all of those should check this out.
Mexican Institute of Sound, “Distrito Federal”
Mexican producer Camilo Lara is best known for his energetic DJ sets and his work with big stars like Norah Jones and Band of Horses. The music he makes for his solo project Mexican Institute of Sound, though, has a very cool, understated vibe, like you’re cruising your home town on a warm summer evening, scrolling through radio stations, nowhere to be.
In Lara’s case, home is Mexico City, and his blend of cumbias, mariachis, rubbery beats and psychedelic haze will take you there if you let it. “Distrito Federal” is the soundtrack to one of the world’s great cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.