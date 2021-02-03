Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
“The New Breed”
For the past couple of decades, Jeff Parker has been one of the most dynamic — and, thus, busiest — guitarists in the American underground, playing with a wide range of jazz and experimental artists like Joshua Redman, Rob Mazurek, Smog, Jason Moran, Brian Blade and, most consistently, Chicago post-rock giants Tortoise. And like many busy sidemen, Parker put his own music on the back burner for years, at least in part to focus on others’ work (and to keep the gigs flowing, presumably). Recently, though, he has returned to his interest in mingling beats, samples, live instruments and improvised jazz, and the results have been intoxicating. His most recent album, “Suite for Max Brown,” was one of 2020’s best, but start with 2016’s “The New Breed,” a collection of electro-jazz-rock-hop that’s every bit as rich and warm as it is meticulous and ambitious.
“Collapsed in Sunbeams”
Arlo Parks is a young British singer-songwriter and poet who is destined for big things and has been at least since she released her phenomenal debut single “Cola” back in 2018 — and maybe since the beginning of time. That sounds like hyperbole, but the ease with which Parks brings together reliably head-nodding beats, mellifluous melodies, perfect “music to chill to” vibes and show-don’t-tell storytelling details is pretty uncommon, and suggests preternatural talent. Parks is not only destined for big things, she’s also perfect for this moment, when the shuffle button has antiquated the idea of genre boundaries and endless Spotify playlists have turned music into background noise for many people. Her debut, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” is exactly that kind of well-crafted neo-soul-pop that’ll crawl into your head without snapping you out of your insensibility.
“Live Forever”
“Live Forever,” the debut album from Oklahoma-raised, Washington D.C.-based singer-songwriter Bartees Strange, feels like it exists on the other side of the coin from Arlo Parks’ “Collapsed in Sunbeams” (see blurb above). Each one effortlessly fuses a handful of different styles, but where Parks does so seemingly without revealing a seam or breaking a sweat, Strange’s songs crackle with an energy that highlights the places where punk rubs up against hip-hop and where floaty noise-pop abuts an arena-ready rock anthem. Both are fine approaches, but “Live Forever” is positively thrilling as it bounces from sound to sound. Who else out there can approximate Kings of Leon one minute and industrial techno the next? The answer may or may not be “no one,” but Bartees Strange certainly can, and he can make you feel something while he’s doing it, too.
