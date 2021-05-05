Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Spectral Wound, “A Diabolic Thirst”
Like a lot of musical genres, black metal has evolved and mutated and splintered off into different directions over the past few decades, so now we have subgenres like symphonic black metal and blackgaze and black ’n’ roll. But there are some bands still out there doing it like their forebears. One of those bands is Montreal’s Spectral Wound, whose new album, “A Diabolic Thirst,” is a wall-to-wall, pedal-to-the-metal ripper, supercharged with an electrical storm of guitars, a bazillion blast beats and a howling demonic beast handling the vocals. Put this record on and let it peel the paint off the walls of your personal hell.
Wurld Series, “What’s Growing”
If you’re a faithful reader of Bandcampin’, you know oblique, ’90s-style indie rock is one of my musical comfort zones. I grew up on the original stuff (Pavement, for example), and now I can’t resist contemporary bands that draw from that old sound. Here, then, is Wurld Series, a four-piece from Christchurch, New Zealand, whose Bandcamp page touts their “skewed pop sensibility and lo-fi production aesthetic.”
Doesn’t that sound like Pavement? You bet it does, and so does Wurld Series, and that’s OK. They’re putting their own spin on a familiar form, and as a result “What’s Growing?” is warm and wonderful and incredibly promising.
Origami Angel, “Gami Gang”
“Gami Gang” may have the simplest album cover art in recent memory, but the music contained within is a 50-minute fireworks display of maximalist pop-punk that’s just brimming with good ideas.
Origami Angel are two dudes (Ryland Heagy and Pat Doherty) from the Washington D.C. area blessed with a bottomless supply of hooks and the skills to deploy them wherever they want — in the incredible vocal melodies, the caffeinated guitar parts, even the unpredictable rhythms that form the backbone of their sound. Constantly teetering on the razor’s edge between “lots of fun” and “a bit too silly,” “Gami Gang” ends up just being a total blast.
