Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered.
Country music has always had a sense of humor, although you don’t hear too much of it these days in the mainstream stuff coming out of Nashville. But Texas singer-songwriter Melissa Carper understands the tradition, and she echoes it expertly on her 2021 album “Daddy’s Country Gold.” While her band deftly re-creates the jazzy sound of classic Western swing, Carper delivers songs that are campy and fun and full of lyrics that will make you smile. This one’s a hidden gem, friends!
The Broken West
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
The Broken West were a band that should have been bigger than they were. They had the right label (big indie Merge Records) and killer songs (written by a guy named Ross Flournoy) and they even scored a few prominent pop-culture placements, i.e., a song featured in a buzzy TV show or whatever. Alas, it was not meant to be. The albums endure, however, and The Broken West’s debut full-length, “I Can’t Go On, I’ll Go On,” is packed wall to wall with pitch-perfect power pop that soars despite its own melancholy.
The underground country pipeline has delivered a bunch of good artists in the past several years, like Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, Tyler Childers and so on. Next up is a fellow named John R. Miller, a top-shelf guitar picker, singer and songwriter from West Virginia whose songs echo the twangy sounds of the past. His voice feels lived-in, his lyrics tell familiar stories and his easygoing style is a welcome contrast to the try-hard nature of so much music these days. If country is your thing, then “Depreciated” is for you.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.