Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered.

Melissa Carper, “Daddy’s Country Gold”

Country music has always had a sense of humor, although you don’t hear too much of it these days in the mainstream stuff coming out of Nashville. But Texas singer-songwriter Melissa Carper understands the tradition, and she echoes it expertly on her 2021 album “Daddy’s Country Gold. While her band deftly re-creates the jazzy sound of classic Western swing, Carper delivers songs that are campy and fun and full of lyrics that will make you smile. This one’s a hidden gem, friends!

The Broken West

“I Can’t Go On, I’ll Go On”

The Broken West were a band that should have been bigger than they were. They had the right label (big indie Merge Records) and killer songs (written by a guy named Ross Flournoy) and they even scored a few prominent pop-culture placements, i.e., a song featured in a buzzy TV show or whatever. Alas, it was not meant to be. The albums endure, however, and The Broken West’s debut full-length, “I Can’t Go On, I’ll Go On,” is packed wall to wall with pitch-perfect power pop that soars despite its own melancholy.

John R. Miller, “Depreciated”

The underground country pipeline has delivered a bunch of good artists in the past several years, like Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, Tyler Childers and so on. Next up is a fellow named John R. Miller, a top-shelf guitar picker, singer and songwriter from West Virginia whose songs echo the twangy sounds of the past. His voice feels lived-in, his lyrics tell familiar stories and his easygoing style is a welcome contrast to the try-hard nature of so much music these days. If country is your thing, then “Depreciated” is for you.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

