Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
The Sadies, “Favourite Colours”
Dallas Good passed away last week at the far-too-young age of 48. His was not a household name, but for the past quarter of a century, he was the singer and guitarist for one of Canada’s best bands, The Sadies. Led by Dallas and his brother Travis, The Sadies spent 1998 to now recording and releasing albums that showcased their chameleonic ability to shift from country music and psychedelic rock to vintage pop and rootsy punk with impressive ease. They were the kind of band that other musicians watched with awe. Who knows if The Sadies are now over, but whether they are or they aren’t, their incredible catalog will remain. Start with 2004’s “Favourite Colours,” and then just keep going till you’ve heard it all.
Big Nothing, “Dog Hours”
One of my favorite genres-within-a-genre over the past few years is the collision of emo-ish indie rock and twang, as exemplified by bands like Pinegrove, Ratboys and Wednesday. (All are good. Check ‘em out!) Now you can add to that list Big Nothing, a quartet from arguably the country’s hottest music scene — Philadelphia — whose songs sit right near the midpoint between strummy pop-rock and scruffy alt-country. Sometimes they sound like The Replacements and sometimes they sound like The Lemonheads, but mostly they sound like those two bands blended together into one very tasty musical smoothie. Their second album, “Dog Hours,” goes down easy!
John Patton, “Soul Connection”
I know nothing about John Patton besides what I can read at the Bandcamp link above: That he was an in-demand organist in the 1960s who was known for his mastery of the Hammond B3, the electric organ that altered the sound of jazz in the mid-20th century. Patton was so good, he recorded for the legendary Blue Note record label and played with big names like Grant Green and Lou Donaldson. What I know without reading is that his album “Soul Connection” — released in 1983 after Patton disappeared from the music scene for several years — absolutely smokes. Here, he’s joined by guitarist Melvin Sparks and trombonist Grachan Moncur III for a set of sturdy jazz jams that are relentlessly funky and boldly melodic.
