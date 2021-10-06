Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Ephat Mujuru & the Spirit of the People, “Mbavaira”
I have always loved the muffled, percussive sound of the mbira, a handheld “thumb piano” most often heard in African music. The instrument is traditional to the Shona people of Zimbabwe, who use it generously during wedding ceremonies and other social gatherings. “Mbavaira,” originally released in 1983 and reissued this year by the Awesome Tapes From Africa label, documents the sound of Zimbabwean mbira master Ephat Mujuru, who grew up during the country’s brutal fight for independence and eventually became one of its major musical figures. “Mbavaira” is sparsely arranged — only mbira, hand percussion and voices — but it absolutely radiates with melody and joy.
Julianna Barwick, “The Magic Place”
In 2013, the popular Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros played Bend’s Les Schwab Amphitheater. (It was an incredible show, but that’s a topic for a different time.) The opener that night was Julianna Barwick, a New York-based artist whose hauntingly beautiful sound is probably best described as a one-woman choir of angels constructing a latticework of soaring wordless harmonies that stretch into the sky. Barwick has expanded her sound in recent years, but her 2011 album “The Magic Place” remains a study in the emotional resonance of the human voice and a stunning listen. All these years later, she’s probably still the most “out there” artist to take the amphitheater stage (although Deerhoof in 2006 might have something to say about that).
James McMurtry, “The Horses and the Hounds”
James McMurtry is one of those singer-songwriters who helped give Austin, Texas, its reputation as a haven for great music. The guy has been kicking around there — and kicking out excellent roots music — for as long as I can remember. (Wikipedia says his debut album came out in 1989, which is further back than I can remember.) His newest album, “The Horses and the Hounds,” captures everything great about McMurtry: exquisite storytelling, memorable melodies, clever turns of phrase, warm acoustic guitars, approachable wisdom, regular bouts of giddy-up. If you like top-shelf singer-songwriters and you don’t know James McMurtry, you have a new favorite artist to discover.
