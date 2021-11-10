Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
In 2018 and 2019, Blackwater Holylight released its first two albums, which found the Portland quartet seemingly in preternatural command of an array of heavy musical styles, including hard rock, doom metal, krautrock, psych and beyond. “Silence/Motion” offers more of the same, though it also explores slower tempos and more melodic songs. This is a good move as it highlights two of Blackwater Holylight’s greatest strengths: the contrast between the band’s ethereal female vocals and its subterranean instrumentals, and its impressive sense of patience, which allows songs to unfold slowly and gain momentum without necessarily picking up the pace.
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
All three of the bands in this week’s Bandcampin’ are from Portland, and given our proximity to that city, it’s good to occasionally remind ourselves that we live just over three hours from one of the best music scenes in the country. To wit: Mouth Painter, an unconventional trio that makes an oddly warm and appealing brand of psychedelic, New Age twang-rock. Barry Walker, Jr. is a top-shelf, in-demand pedal steel guitar player, Valerie Osterberg contributes flutes, musical saw and other stuff, and Jason Willmon anchors things on the bass. Put ‘em all together and you have one far out trip through a relaxed and rootsy cosmos.
Fells Acres formed in Eugene “in 1996 or ‘97,” according to their Bandcamp bio, then moved to Portland in 2000. And the page for “The Elephant in the Attic” calls it their “first ‘proper’ long-player.” So Fells Acres has been jamming and gigging and probably writing songs and doing all the normal band stuff for 25 years, and they’ve just released their first official full-length album. That’s awesome! And it deserves to be celebrated. So celebrate Fells Acres by giving “Elephant” a spin and soaking in the band’s overcast-but-hooky indie-rock tunes, which come with that distinctly Pacific Northwest flavor we’ve all come to know and love.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.