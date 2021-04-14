Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Freeway and Jake One “The Stimulus Package”
This 2010 release is the first — and only, so far — collaboration between one of Seattle’s best hip-hop producers, Jake One, and Philadelphia rapper Freeway. Built around the latter’s gritty, no-nonsense flow and the former’s efficient and melodic beats, “The Stimulus Package” isn’t necessarily a classic of the form, but it is a consistently enjoyable collection of songs that feel like a throwback to a time when beats were hard and rappers actually rapped. This album gets bonus points for some of the best CD packaging ever; it’s designed as a working wallet wrapped in oversized dollar bills featuring the faces of Freeway and Jake One. Dope!
6 String Drag “High Hat”
One of the first albums I ever reviewed (for my college newspaper) was “High Hat,” the second album from scruffy North Carolina roots-rock band 6 String Drag. It was initially released in 1997, and a few years ago, it was reissued to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Twenty-four years after I first heard it, “High Hat” holds up. Front and center is the distinctive singing and songwriting of frontman Kenny Roby, whose imperfect voice and Southern timbre are as charming ever. He’s backed by a band that ably brings together blues, rock, country, soul and even a little Dixieland jazz into a whole that’s perfectly disheveled. The song “Ghost” still rules!
Cassandra Jenkins
“An Overview on Phenomenal Nature”
There are songwriters and then there are storytellers. I’m not saying one is better than the other, and the line between the two is variable and blurry, but you know a storyteller when you hear one, don’t you? On her sophomore album, Cassandra Jenkins tells evocative tales about Warren the fisherman and traveling to Norway and Perry with the gemstone eyes and the curative powers of the ocean, and she does it all against a sonic backdrop of feather-light, deeply chilled jazz-folk-pop that’s easy to get lost in but never threatens to overpower the song. Her secret weapon, surely, is producer/multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, who has worked with The National, Josh Ritter and Bob Weir (among others) and is popping up on more good records that just about anyone these days.
