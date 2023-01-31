Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Lady Wray, “Piece of Me”
This sophomore effort from Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Lady Wray snagged a mention in my Bandcampin’ Best of 2022 list that published in December, but I can’t stop spinnin’ it, so I feel like it deserves a bit more ink (and shine). "Piece of Me" is a sturdy, snappy R&B/soul record spiked with hip-hop influences that make this more than just a throwback act. But the centerpiece of these jams is undeniably Lady Wray, who sings with such raw clarity about life's ups and downs, you'll feel like you've been by her side throughout her journey. She's a heck of a storyteller backed by a heck of a band.
The Tubs, “Dead Meat”
Say hello to my favorite album of 2023's first month, a nine-track, 27-minute blast of overcast pop-rock that feels like it could burst forth from the speakers at any moment. Formed from the ashes of the late, great Welsh post-punk band Joanna Gruesome, The Tubs are expert guitar janglers who cite as influences underground English indie-pop band Cleaners from Venus and like-minded Aussie bands such as Twerps. What sets The Tubs apart from most jangle-pop bands, however, is the dusky singing voice of Owen Williams, which sounds a lot like legendary British folk maverick Richard Thompson and plainly reflects the frustration and melancholy that fuels these songs.
Sam Prekop and John McEntire, “Sons Of”
Here's another album that made my 2022 list, and it just keeps growing on me. Sam Prekop and John McEntire are two giants of Chicago's wildly creative and influential music scene in the 1990s; McEntire was the drummer (and other stuff) in post-rock ur-band Tortoise, and both are members of adventurous jazz-rock combo The Sea and Cake. Here, they pair up in a room full of drum machines, samplers and synthesizers and set out on a voyage across vast expanses of electronic music that's propulsive, hyper-melodic and endlessly dynamic. Even if you think bleeps, bloops and beats is not your thing, give "Sons Of" a chance.
