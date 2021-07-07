Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
King, “We Are King”
There are albums you listen to, and then there are albums you experience, as if you’ve been dropped into a sumptuous, self-contained world created by the artist just for you. “We Are King,” the 2016 debut full-length from Los Angeles trio King, is the latter. At the time, King was a trio — twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother, plus their friend Anita Bias — and together, the three produced 12 tracks of synth-driven R&B that’s lush and immersive, living and breathing and somehow both forward-thinking and rooted in tradition at the same time. Listen on good headphones and be prepared to lose yourself in the sound.
Owen Gardner, “Sammusik”
Owen Gardner is a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Baltimore best known for his guitar work in one of America’s great bands, Horse Lords. (If you don’t know their stuff, please check them out today.) But “Sammusik” is Gardner’s solo project, and it’s split into two 52-minute tracks (“Sammusik 1” and “Sammusik 2”) that use mathematics and repetition to create an ever-shifting landscape of tones. The results are hypnotizing, and they recall the works of minimalist pioneer Terry Riley and electronic music giant Brian Eno.
Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, “Hazel & Alice”
The catalog of Rounder Records is a treasure trove of great American roots music, and while not all of it is on Bandcamp, you can dig into seminal releases by artists like Norman Blake, Alison Krauss, Tony Rice and the duo of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, two pioneering women of bluegrass and, later, progressive folk singers. “Hazel & Alice,” released in 1973, catches them in the latter stage of their partnership, proudly performing feminist anthems and pro-labor tunes accompanied by acoustic guitar, the occasional fiddle and not much more. The centerpiece of the album, however, are the striking voices (and harmonies) of Dickens and Gerrard, which still leap from the speakers approximately 50 years after they were recorded.
