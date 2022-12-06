Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
A dungeon of skeletons sounds pretty scary! But this isn’t just any ol’ dungeon of skeletons, it’s Dungeon of Skeletons, a pop-rock band from glorious Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just down the road from Nashville. Unless there is some sort of major coincidence happening here, this is a family band comprising five members of the Kline family — a father and four of his kids — and their debut album is packed wall to wall with hooky guitar rock, sunny melodies and familial vocal harmonies that recall pop-rock giants like the Beatles, Superdrag and Fountains of Wayne. High praise? Yes it is!
Weedian is not a band but more of a fan syndicate dedicated to heavy music of the underground. The centerpiece of the effort are Weedian’s 30 or so compilations that each focus on doom metal, stoner rock and heavy psych bands in a certain area. In the past, they’ve done Norway, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and on Dec. 1, they released “Trip to Oregon,” which features pulverizing bands from across this great state of ours. There are big names like YOB, Witch Mountain and Mizmor, and up-and-coming bands that you should hear before they become big names. There are 67 tracks in all, including one by Bend’s own Eyestabguts. (Apologies if I overlooked any other locals.) Tune in, turn it up and let the riffs consume you.
Magic Sword are a mysterious synthwave trio out of beautiful Boise, where mysterious synthwave trios aren’t exactly growing on trees. That’s part of what makes Magic Sword so interesting: They seemed to emerge fully formed from the dusty floor of the Treasure Valley, clad in ominous masks and playing a cinematic brand of sci-fi electro-pop that recalls the soundtrack work of ’70s horror movie master John Carpenter. The other thing that makes them interesting is they’re so damn good at it. For evidence, press play on “Omnibus,” a sprawling collection of the band’s first four releases alongside a 40-page graphic novel. Magic Sword rules!
Catch ‘em live:Magic Sword, with El Ten Eleven and Mylets: 8 p.m. Friday, $20, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend. Tickets are $20.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
