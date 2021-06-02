Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Yeah Is What We Have, “Through the Window”
For six months, I’ve been singing to myself (and sometimes for others) the chorus of “Weather’s Fine,” the third track on this 2019 album from New York City’s Yeah Is What We Have. I have no idea how I missed this album back then, but I’m glad to catch up with it now. Packed with more than its share of incredible pop-rock songs, “Through the Window” is a bittersweet collision of warm acoustic strum, jangling electric guitars, and Tom Werring’s melancholy lyrics, reliably matched up with a memorable melody. Devotees of Teenage Fanclub take note: Yeah Is What We Have approximates that Scottish band’s perfect sound more closely than just about anyone.
Woods of Desolation, “As the Stars”
Like you, I’m sure, I eagerly await a new Woods of Desolation album, seven years after the release of the stunning “As the Stars,” which made my “best of 2014” list that published right here in GO! Magazine. Back then, I lauded its “expansive soundworld where shredded howls and cymbal crashes exist, they’re just evermore distant as D.’s shimmering, shoegaze-y guitar work carries you up and up and away.” (D. is the mysterious main force behind the band.) Put another way, “As the Stars” is one of the best examples of majestic, melodic black metal to come out in the past decade. Here’s hoping Woods of Desolation is only dormant, and not done for good.
Costanza, “George”
This release caught my eye because of its cover, which shows a blurry image of Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s lovable idiot of a best friend on the “Seinfeld” TV program. The music is a deeply chilled mix of synth-pop, vaporwave, instrumental hip-hop and ’80s-flavored nostalgia, and as of this writing, it’s up near the top of Bandcamp’s list of best-selling releases, presumably because there appears to be a new vinyl and cassette release. (“George” originally came out in 2017. The new cassette set includes it and two mixes: “Assman” and “The Jerk Store”). Anyway, it’s all very strange, except for the music itself … which is quite enjoyable.
