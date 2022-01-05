Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
I don’t know anything about The Gobs other than the fact that they’re from Olympia, Washington. I don’t know who’s in the band or what they look like. And that’s part of the charm. The Gobs are a grimy, hard-charging synth-punk band that feels like a throwback to the embryonic days of punk rock — think early Devo doing a recording session in the sewer system. “1-2-3-4!!” collects 12 songs from The Gobs’ first four demos, which showcase the band’s secret pop sensibility. It always finds its way through the din.
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Jordana is a bedroom-pop recording artist from Kansas who sounds like the second coming of Clairo and has been slowly expanding her palette over the past few years. (She’s still only in her early 20s.) TV Girl is a Southern California band that makes deadpan indie-pop punched up with hip-hop beats. Their sounds work well together, as evidenced by this seven-song EP, which is catchy and cool and shimmering and hazy and laid-back and lite-funky, all at once.
William Tyler and Luke Schneider are both Nashville guys: The former a renowned guitarist who has played with bands such as Lambchop and Silver Jews and boasts his own catalog of incredible solo albums, and the latter a pedal steel wizard known for his work with Orville Peck and Margo Price. Both are adventurous players and composers, too, unafraid of exploring the fringes of instrumental guitar music. Their first collaborative EP, “Understand,” finds them pushing out even further, into lush ambient zones, sparkling drones and New Age music. Beautiful stuff!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.