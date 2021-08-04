Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Drummers who stand while they drum are the coolest. Why? I have no idea. They just are. Box Elders’ drummer, Dave Goldberg, not only stood while he drummed, he also played the organ … at the same time! That’s, like, cool squared. Anyway, Goldberg’s talents are part of what made Box Elders great, and so were the classic melodies and wild-eyed energy of brothers Clayton and Jeremiah McIntyre, who started the band in their hometown of Omaha. Box Elders were short-lived, but they lived long enough to release “Alice and Friends,” a wonderful album of lo-fi bubblegum-garage-pop gems on the revered punk label Goner Records. They call it “cave pop,” presumably because it’s pop music, and it sounds like it was recorded in a cave. Works for me!
There are a lot of good rock bands in Portland, and I am becoming increasingly convinced that Alien Boy might just be the best of the bunch. Their 2018 album “Sleeping Lessons” is a dark cloud of electric guitars that’ll hover over you for weeks at a time if you’ll let it, and once you’re sucked in, Sonia Weber’s lyrics about love, loss and loneliness will bounce around in your brain for even longer.
“Sleeping Lesson” is pure, perfect pop-punk-gone-shoegaze (or maybe just noise-pop) and it’s great, but the truth is I’m writing about it now because I’m super excited for the release of their follow-up, “Don’t Know Who I Am,” out Aug. 20 on Get Better Records. Long live Alien Boy!
Write a song that prominently features the banjo and you’ve got my attention. It doesn’t matter if you’re the Steep Canyon Rangers or Taylor Swift or Flogging Molly— there’s something about that percussive plinky-plunky sound that’s irresistible. Here, then, is Hassan Wargui, a self-taught musician and composer from Morocco and an expert in the folk music of the Amazigh tribes who live in the Atlas Mountains in his home country. On “Tiddukla,” he showcases the versatility of the banjo, using it as a centerpiece of songs that are catchy, relentlessly rhythmic and totally mesmerizing.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
