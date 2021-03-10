Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
The Bottle Rockets
A week or so ago, Brian Henneman of the great St. Louis-based alt-country band The Bottle Rockets announced in a very sweet online note that he is retiring from making music after three decades. He’s not sick. He’s not dead. He’s just retiring, like lots of people retire from being a teacher or a banker or whatever. Henneman came up in the same scene as Uncle Tupelo and he was briefly a member of Wilco, but more to the point, he spent the past 30 years writing and recording some of the best blue-collar country-rock ’n’ roll you could ever hope to hear. The Bottle Rockets’ fine first two albums are full of catchy, clever, twangy tunes about trailer parks and cigarettes and class conflict and $1,000 cars, and you can hear ‘em both on Bandcamp. And you should! (P.S. Thanks for the tunes, Brian.)
Fritz
Fritz is a project of Tilly Murphy, a 21-year-old Australian singer-songwriter who, apparently, has at least nine tracks of absolutely perfect fuzzed-out indie-pop-rock in her, and now on her debut album “Pastel.” You can hear threads of The Cure, shoegaze and crunchy ‘90s alt-rock in her sound, but the big takeaway here is that Murphy is young enough to be heavily influenced by Alvvays, the world-class Canadian band that released its debut album just six years ago. Fritz sounds like the punkiest moments of Alvvays, which is not a bug but a feature, since Alvvays is one of the best bands in the world. What’s amazing is not so much that Fritz sounds like Alvvays, it’s that they do it so capably and convincingly. Anyway … these songs are completely unstoppable. Don’t sleep.
The Green Pajamas
Speaking of classic pop music (as I was, just above), The Green Pajamas may be the best moderately successful and long-running Seattle band you’ve never heard of. (If you have heard of them … email me?) Helmed by a skilled songwriter named Jeff Kelly, the PJs have released more than 30 albums of generally gentle, hyper-melodic psychedelic pop-rock since they formed in 1984.
Are they all great? I don’t know, I haven’t heard them all. But I can tell you that the band’s 1998 album “All Clues Lead to Megan’s Bed” is stacked back-to-back with songs that feel as vibrant and listenable today as they did 23 years ago. If you think the Beatles are at their best when there’s a sitar in the mix, The Green Pajamas are for you.
