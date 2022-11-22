Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Every year, there’s more and more music out there that makes me feel old. Most of the time, I don’t “get” it. Here’s an exception: Death’s Dynamic Shroud is a collective of three musicians who started out specializing in a hyper-ironic style of electronic music called vaporwave but have since moved more toward a sort of maximalist brand of synth-pop.
“Darklife” is their biggest and best effort so far, serving up banger after banger and constantly shapeshifting from heavy electronica to ambient music to over-the-top pop to robotic noise-funk.
This is not normally my kind of thing, but it’s so well done, I just can’t resist. It’s very much my thing.
Canadian singer-songwriter Julianna Riolino cites country icons Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and The Band as influences on her excellent new album, “All Blue,” but like her hyper-prolific associate Daniel Romano, she just can’t help but shapeshift a bit when given the chance. All Blue features beautiful balladry (“If I Knew Now”), soft-focused soul (“Isn’t It A Pity”), slinky rock ‘n’ roll (“Why Do I Miss You”) and an irresistible honky-tonk banger called “Lone Ranger” that flexes the muscle of Romano’s band The Outfit, of which Riolino is a member.
Here, though, she’s the centerpiece, and her classic country soul shines through these songs, no matter the style.
I have written about Mike Adams here in Bandcampin’ before, in September of 2021 and about his excellent 2019 album “There Is No Feeling Better.” But I’m bringing him back, for two reasons: 1. His 2022 album “Graphic Blandishment” is yet another collection of expertly crafted pop-rock songs that may grab you immediately or they may grow on you … or they may do both. And 2. Because I strongly believe Mike Adams from Bloomington, Indiana, is one of the most under-appreciated, should-be-better-known songwriters on the planet, and it’s my job to fix that. Maybe if you spin his toe-tapping, endlessly catchy tunes, you’ll feel similarly.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
