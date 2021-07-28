Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Canary Room, “Christine”
Maddy Heide is a Portland-based singer-songwriter with a whole bunch of songs posted to her Bandcamp at canaryroom.bandcamp.com. But this unassuming five-track EP isn’t there; it’s a co-release by two small labels, Bud Tapes and Oranj Discs, and it’s exceedingly lovely. Heide is a folk singer with a knack for vocal melodies that are compelling and comforting and endlessly listenable. (Seriously, I’ve listened to this thing like eight times in a row.) Part of the magic here is the recording, which was done outside, so you can hear birds chirping alongside Heide’s acoustic guitar and voice. The result is a set of songs that are quietly enchanting, like a lo-fi Joni Mitchell, or the contemporary sad-folk-pop band Florist. This is the perfect soundtrack for a slow morning under gray skies.
Jets to Brazil, “Orange Rhyming Dictionary”
From 1986 to 1996, Blake Schwarzenbach was the singer and songwriter for Jawbreaker, a Bay Area punk band that was revered for its fiercely anti-establishment stance, and then ostracized by its own scene for signing to a major label during the music industry’s post-Nirvana punk-rock feeding frenzy. After Jawbreaker broke up, Schwarzenbach moved across the country and started Jets to Brazil, as if he was trying to leave behind his old life and music and start anew. The point of all of this is that in the fall of 1998, Jets to Brazil’s debut album, “Orange Rhyming Dictionaryk” was hotly anticipated, and it delivered: buzzy guitars, slower tempos, more post-punk than pop-punk, but still with heaping helpings of Schwarzenbach’s familiar rasp. It was no Jawbreaker, but then again, that was the point.
Noura Mint Seymali, “Tzenni”
It seems Noura Mint Seymali was predestined to make vibrant and vital music for the world to enjoy. Born into a prominent musical family in her home country of Mauritania (on Africa’s western coast), Seymali learned to sing from her famous stepmother, to write songs from her scholar father and to play the ardine — a nine-string harp traditionally reserved for women — from her grandmother. After years as a well-known artist in her part of the world, Seymali’s 2014 album “Tzenni” took her blend of traditional Moorish griot music and modern dance-pop around the globe. It’s easy to hear why it travels so well: Seymali’s distinctive melodies and her husband Jeiche Ould Chighaly’s psychedelic guitar work make for an entrancing combination.
