Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
The Mayflies USA
A fun thing I like to do is to visit the Bandcamp profiles of solid record labels that have been putting out good music for a long time. If you’re lucky, they’ve got a lot of their old releases on there, and you can press “play” and spend an evening remembering stuff you once loved but haven’t thought about in a long time. For example, “Walking in a Straight Line,” the 2002 album from North Carolina band The Mayflies, who put a particularly sturdy spin on Big Star-style power-pop. These guys didn’t do much after this album, but boy did they capture lightning in a bottle here: memorable melodies and buzzy guitars abound. Oh, by the way, the label is Yep Roc, whose Bandcamp is a treasure trove of under-the-radar roots, rock and roots-rock.
Felt
Since the other two blurbs in this edition of Bandcampin’ cover albums that came out in 2002, it made sense to me to find a third from that year. I landed here. Central Oregon hip-hop heads know Felt is a collaboration between rappers Murs (of Living Legends) and Slug (of Atmosphere), both of whom have performed live in Bend many times over the past couple of decades. They would go on to make four more albums together (including tributes to Lisa Bonet and Rosie Perez) but they seriously sizzle on their debut, thanks to their unmistakable charisma, their complementary rhyme styles, the freedom afforded by a side project and killer beats from Murs’ fellow Legend, The Grouch. Still dope!
Iron & Wine
When Iron & Wine’s debut album came out in 2002, it felt like a revelation, or a mystery, or both. Why? Maybe it was the whispered, old-timey folk songs that stood out in a sea of guitar rock and Eminem. Maybe it was because those songs sounded like they were recorded on a cheap boombox. Maybe it was the photos of songwriter Sam Beam, one of the first real post-’70s beardos in music. (This was before beardos were everywhere.) Or maybe it was the fact that the album came out on legendary label Sub Pop Records, which up to that point was best known for Northwest indie rock and the first Nirvana album. Beam lost me after his (very good) second album, but nearly 20 years later, this one still sounds incredible.
