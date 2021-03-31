Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Valerie June “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers”
Valerie June’s first two albums — 2013’s “Pushin’ Against A Stone” and 2017’s “The Order of Time” — made big splashes in the world of roots music, and they established the Tennessee singer-songwriter as a rising star. For her third album, June brought in a producer befitting a star: Jack Splash, who has worked with Alicia Keys, John Legend and Kendrick Lamar. Together, they created “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers,” a collection of heartfelt, handcrafted songs soaked in June’s distinctly Southern blend of folk, country, blues, soul and pop and then sprinkled with a luminous atmosphere that gives the album an elegant and mystical feel. It’s a third straight stunner from June, who may not yet be a household name, but is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars in the roots-music universe these days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.