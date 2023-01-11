Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Washington, D.C., rapper Raw Poetic has already appeared in this column once before, for “Ocean Bridges,” his collaborative album with jazz legend Archie Shepp and fellow MC Damu the Fudgemunk. On this 17-track, two-hourlong release, both Shepp and Damu are back on board for a sprawling, sonically varied exploration of the intersection of hip-hop, electronic music and out-there jazz. “This is new territory for us,” Raw Poetic says. “Where the sky was once the limit, now it’s just the start.” Fly high, my dudes!
Released on the first day of the year, “Primigenian” immediately set a high bar for heavy riff-rock in 2023. Black Sky Giant is an Argentinian band whose muscular guitar jams start down low and blast off into the heavens, shifting from deep, thundering grooves to twinkling melodic guitar jams with apparent ease. You could call them desert rock or stoner metal or heavy psych or space rock or some combination of those, but what you shouldn’t do is get in their way. Just strap on the headphones, dissociate for a bit and let Black Sky Giant carry you away.
The great Canadian singer-songwriter Doug Paisley has a new album coming out in March, which reminded me to go back and revisit his brilliant back catalog. Everything Paisley has done is worth your time, but I'm choosing to highlight his 2008 self-titled debut because it so plainly and perfectly presents his gentle country-folk songs. Frequently embellished by pedal steel guitar and occasionally with softly glowing synthesizer sounds, Paisley’s songs are warm, comforting and expertly crafted.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
