Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Jason Narducy is best known as a sideman to the indie rock stars: He has regular gigs playing bass in Superchunk and Bob Mould’s band, and has done the same for big names like Eddie Vedder and Liz Phair. But his solo project is Split Single, which has released three albums of melodic, meat-and-potatoes rock ‘n’ roll over the past decade. The best of the three is this year’s “Amplificado,” a collection of earworms anchored by a killer rhythm section: Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster and R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills. To put it simply: This thing rocks!
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
It’s been a rough year. The longer this pandemic stretches on — and the more I worry about the future of our country, how climate change will affect my kids, and when my favorite burrito shop will have lengua again — the more I find myself taking comfort in gentle, pretty instrumental music. Channelers fits the bill perfectly. It’s a project helmed by a guy named Sean Conrad, who also runs the excellent Inner Islands record label. “These sounds,” he says, “are me trying to find my own personal devotional music.” Beautiful and meditative, I bet it’ll work for you, too.
Gothenburg, Sweden is not a particularly large city — a half-million to a million-ish people, depending on where you draw the lines — but boy has it turned out a lot of great music over the years: Jose Gonzalez. At the Gates. Little Dragon. Jens Lekman. The Knife. Anna von Hausswolff. Ace of Base. Add to that list Makthaverskan, five former schoolmates who expertly walk the line between brooding post-punk and effervescent pop music, with a healthy dose of shoegaze atmosphere hovering over everything. They call it “dream-pop for realists,” and they’re right.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.