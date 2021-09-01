Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
In 2013, Deafheaven went from mostly unknown San Francisco band to critical darling and breakthrough success thanks to “Sunbather,” a collection of songs that deftly combined the harsh sounds of black metal — gravel-throated screams, machine-gun drum beats — with majestic, melodic guitars. (Bands had done this before, but Deafheaven turned it up to 11, you might say.) Since then, the band has gradually phased out its black metal side, and its new album “Infinite Granite” is full of beautiful, brooding shoegaze and dream-pop. But to get the full effect of Deafheaven’s story, start with “Sunbather” and go chronologically from there.
Doug Tuttle used to be in a wonderful New Hampshire psychedelic band called MMOSS, but since 2014, he has been putting out incredible solo albums that should’ve made him a much bigger deal than he is currently. Don’t be mistaken: Tuttle seems to have carved out a nice niche for himself in the world of underground music, but the man’s records are packed front to back with flawless psych-pop-rock songs that recall the lysergic meanderings of the Beatles and deserve an even wider audience. You could drop into his discography at any point and find a soft, lovely landing, but for today, I’m pointing you to “It Calls On Me,” which crystallizes Tuttle’s vision into a perfect pop dreamstate.
Bellshill, Scotland is the hometown of one of my all-time favorite bands, Teenage Fanclub. It’s also the home of the BMX Bandits, who aren’t one of my all-time favorite bands, but they are worth hearing nonetheless. The two bands have shared members over the years, most notably Norman Blake, whose perfect pop songs power Teenage Fanclub. In BMX Bandits, though, he takes a backseat to Duglas T. Stewart, crafter of catchy post-punk and indie-rock songs that swing with a sort of cheeky swagger. “C86” is BMX Bandits’ debut full-length, and a seminal release in the long and exceptional history of Scottish rock music.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
