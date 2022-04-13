Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
There’s nothing overtly weed-centric about this 1977 album from Jamaican dub/reggae giant Augustus Pablo. It doesn’t have a marijuana-related pun for a title and there’s not a pot leaf or a joint to be seen on the cover. Nonetheless, “East of the River Nile” comes in at #19 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 40 greatest stoner albums. Why? Because dub music “might be the most accurate-ever musical translation of stoned brainwaves,” according to RS, and because Pablo is a dub legend, capable of taking deep bass tones, skittish drums and a wheezing melodica and turning out a humid terrarium of head-nodding grooves and deeply chilled island vibes.
German musician Bert Olke has two musical personas: Robert Templa for techno and B. Ashra for ambient music. The latter is the one responsible for “Music For Growing,” an album created as part of an effort to replicate the active psychotropic chemical in marijuana, THC. It contains just one very long track called “Potento” that grows and recedes and pulses and hovers for 75 minutes as windchimes tinkle into eternity. Listening to this album is like watching one of those super slo-mo videos of a flower blooming. Was Olke successful in his effort to replicate the effects of THC? Only one way to find out!
A quick visit to Connoisseur’s Facebook page tells you just about everything you need to know about this band: “Oaksterdam Stonerviolence” declares their cover photo, and the most recent post is from Valentine’s Day, and it says “We love marijuana!!!” Translation: This band is from Oakland, they play a style of heavy music that’s part stoner metal and part powerviolence (a particularly fast and nasty offshoot of punk), and their songs are all about weed, smoking weed and more weed. And here’s the best part: They rule! The songs are good. They’re heavy and they’re groovy, a combo that’s hard to find.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
