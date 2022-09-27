This weekend, the annual Sisters Folk Festival takes over the town of Sisters, where artists from the worlds of folk, country, Americana, blues, bluegrass and beyond will play concerts at seven stages scattered across town. With high-quality acts performing in a variety of settings — from big tents to quiet listening spaces to late-night parties — Sisters Folk Festival is one of Central Oregon's very best music events. Here are a few of the highlights of this year's lineup, through the Bandcampin' lens.
Vivian Leva and Riley Calgano look young, but their music sounds like it was imported from a bygone time. They aren't a throwback act, however; the duo plays country, folk and old-time music with verve, a modern perspective, easy melodicism and a sense of melancholy befitting our current era. Their self-titled album was one of the best roots-music releases of 2021.
Hubby Jenkins started out busking on street corners in his native New York City and then spent several years as a member of the influential Black string-band the Carolina Chocolate Drops. His 2016 self-titled solo album is like a one-man encyclopedia of old-time American music, featuring entrancing acoustic blues, brisk banjo tunes and vintage gospel and folk songs.
If you miss the music Kacey Musgraves made on her first two albums, you should check out Emily Scott Robinson’s “American Siren,” a collection of country songs that are tastefully twangy, endlessly melodic and chock full of clever writing. Robinson makes music that’s easy on the ear, but she’s also an expert storyteller, giving these songs a depth worth diving into.
Sisters Folk Festival always has at least one globally inspired party-starter in its lineup, and this year Telmary fits the bill. Telmary is a rapper, poet and powerful beam of positivity whose music blends the energy and spoken vocal style of hip-hop with upbeat Afro-Cuban rhythms and funk/jazz grooves. Looking to dance? Look for Telmary on the festival schedule!
Sisters Folk Festival; $75-$200 in advance, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday at multiple venues across Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
