This weekend, the annual Sisters Folk Festival takes over the town of Sisters, where artists from the worlds of folk, country, Americana, blues, bluegrass and beyond will play concerts at seven stages scattered across town. With high-quality acts performing in a variety of settings — from big tents to quiet listening spaces to late-night parties — Sisters Folk Festival is one of Central Oregon's very best music events. Here are a few of the highlights of this year's lineup, through the Bandcampin' lens.

Vivian Leva.jpeg

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno

Hubby Jenkins.jpeg
Emily Scott Robinson.jpeg
Telmary.jpeg
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

