While the coronavirus has shuttered many business and restaurants, two local bakeries are still pumping out the goods to help the community.
Great Harvest Bread Co. is currently offering curbside pickup from their downtown Bend location, online orders and delivery through Doordash, EZCater and free local deliveries Fridays with minimum orders of $20.
Inside, the business’s counter is piled high with fresh loaves of bread and pre-wrapped treats offered for free to any in the community who are in need.
“We understand how hard it is to get basic needs met, and hopefully we can help. It’s hard for everyone right now, but hopefully our bread will fill some bellies and make people smile,” said owner Kristi Tersterman in a press release.
The company is also making donations to St. Vincent de Paul and to retirement communities. They will be including letters and pictures to be given to the residents.
Pick up the bread from Great Harvest Bread Co., 835 NW Bond St., Bend or call 541-389-2888 to have a loaf set aside.
Great Harvest is not alone in the philanthropic food endeavors from local bakeries.
Starting March 26, the Village Baker, in partnership with Boar’s Head by Hauge and High Desert Food Produce, began giving out sack lunches to children and youth that are facing food insecurities.
According to the company’s website, there is no proof of need or purchase of other food items necessary.
Ask for a “Kid’s Sack Lunch” when ordering or call 541-318-1054 and an employee will bring it to your car. The bakery is still open for takeout orders at 1470 SW Knoll Ave., Bend.
