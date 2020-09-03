This year’s back-to-school season certainly looks and feels different. With most Central Oregon students heading back to the classroom virtually. While you may not be able to smell that freshly waxed floor or the new packs of pencils, you can watch one of the following movies to get that feeling back for 90 minutes at least.
“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) — In one of the more perfect modern adaptations of Shakespeare, the classic ’90s teen rom-com gave all of us boy crazy kids a huge expectation for the lengths a guy could go to show he was into you, like singing Tom Jones on the bleachers while the marching band plays on. Thanks, Heath Ledger. Based on “Taming of the Shrew” the film follows Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) and her younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) as they navigate high school and the rules that their overprotective father has laid out for them, like no dating till you graduate. Bianca, along with Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who is infatuated with her, scheme to hook up Kat with the bad boy and effortlessly charming Patrick (Ledger) in order to hopefully get her dad to loosen his rules a bit. It is a gorgeously ’90s movie with Ledger’s dulcet tones and dreamy eyes making up for a lot of the flaws. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Harry Potter” series (2001-11) — I’ll be the first one to “the books are better” these movies, but as the series wore on, they get progressively better and have the ability to stand on their own. The series follows the adventures of a young orphan boy who discovers he’s a wizard so he is sent to a secret wizarding school where he discovers more about his own history and what happened to his parents and why. While it is definitely a fantasy, the friendship between the characters is what makes it so relatable to us muggles. Rent all eight films from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Lady Bird” (2017) — A coming-of-age dramedy about a strong-willed teenager who goes by Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her desire to leave her hometown of Sacramento and go to college in New York. But she isn’t the best student and her family is barely getting by after her father (Tracy Letts) has lost his job. Her mother Marion (Laurie Metcalf) is now the sole breadwinner, and Lady Bird’s fantastical dreams create tension in their relationship. You know they love each other, but they have a pretty lousy way of showing it. Full of amazing and oftentimes heart -wrenching performances throughout it is one of the best films of the decade. Stream it on Netflix or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Mean Girls” (2004) — One of the best depictions of what an early 2000s high school was like and what rocketed Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams to stardom. Cady (Lohan) just moves back to the U.S. after growing up in Africa during her junior year of high school. She has to navigate the cliques in order to survive and gets swooped up with the Plastics, a team of three pretentious, self-centered and deep down a little insecure girls who use their powers of popularity to continually put down those around them. Not all of the movie has aged well, and some of it plays illegalities as assault, but the core message the film works towards is acceptance and finding commonality. Stream it on Showtime or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) — Don’t worry about missing your first toga party when you can stream the cream of the crop. The first of the National Lampoon -produced films (and arguably the best), it follows the drunk and lazy Delta House fraternity brothers in their efforts to have the ultimate college party lifestyle as long as they can. Rocketing John Belushi to fame in his iconic performance as Bluto, it also features a young Kevin Bacon in his first film role. It’s rude, crude and pretty cringy during some scenes, so be forewarned if you’ve managed to not see this. Filmed on location on the University of Oregon campus as well as Cottage Grove, which makes it even more fun to watch if you’re a Duck. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Rushmore” (1998) — Jason Schwartzman stars in director Wes Anderson’s second feature film (which he co-wrote alongside Owen Wilson) as Max Fischer, a pompous private school kid who is an awful student and spends most of his time creating or heading various extracurricular clubs like fencing, beekeeping and calligraphy. Fischer falls for Ms. Cross (Olivia Williams), an elementary teacher at Rushmore Academy, his private school and so he uses his friendship with millionaire businessman Herman Blume (Bill Murray) to fund and build an aquarium for her on the school’s baseball field. Well, that gets him expelled and so begins a fast downward spiral for him, Blume and Ms. Cross. Unlike a lot of Anderson’s more whimsical films of late, this one remains very grounded and doesn’t rely on fantastical set-ups to move the story along. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Honorable Mentions: “Back to School” (1986), “Kindergarten Cop” (1990), “Matilda” (1996), “School of Rock” (2003), “To Sir, with Love” (1967)
