If there’s a first family of banjo, then Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn are it. For more than four decades, Fleck has pushed the boundaries of what the instrument can do, taking it beyond its bluegrass and country roots into experimental jazz, classical and fusion with his solo records and his work with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Washburn is known for her clawhammer-style playing with groups such as Sparrow Quartet, as well as her musical diplomacy work in China. The married couple has released two collaborative albums, including 2014’s eponymous debut and 2017’s “Echo in the Valley.” After wowing audiences at the Tower Theatre in 2016, the duo will return to the venue for another banjo duel Wednesday.
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn: 7 p.m. Wednesday; sold out; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
