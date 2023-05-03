Central Oregon’s oldest cider maker, Avid Cider Co., celebrates a decade of crafting hard cider this year. Known for its fruit-forward ciders, such as Blackberry, Dragonfruit and Watermelon Rhubarb, Avid is currently the second largest producer of cider in Oregon.

Ten years ago, things looked a bit different. The company was originally named Atlas, and it had a small tasting room at its production facility on Wilson Avenue. Atlas debuted with four ciders packaged in 22-ounce bottles: Hard Apple, Pom-Cherry, Apricot, and Blackberry.

Jon Abernathy

