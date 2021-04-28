The 2021 A Novel Idea … Read Together, concludes this weekend with virtual appearances by this year’s authors, Laila Lalami and Kelly Yang. Their books are timely choices for Deschutes Public Library system’s annual community reading celebration. Though landing in different genres and targeted at different audiences, “The Other Americans,” Lalami’s gripping social novel set in motion by a mysterious death, and “Front Desk,” Yang’s tween novel about a young girl who works at a motel, have at least one major thing in common: the experiences of immigrants in contemporary America.
‘The Other Americans’
In “The Other Americans,” the main character Nora, an emerging but struggling music composer, receives word that her Moroccan immigrant father has been killed by a hit-and-run driver. She rushes to her hometown in the Mojave Desert — evocatively written and practically a character in itself — to help her mother and figure out the fate of the family restaurant — reconnecting somewhat with her adolescence, and her former high school bandmate Jeremy, whose become a cop after a stint in Iraq.
The book is what’s called polyphonic, the story unfolding from multiple points of view, not just main character Nora: her mother Maryam, sister Salma, Jeremy, accident witness Efrain, a Mexican immigrant who fears coming forward, and even the possible culprits behind the death of her father, Driss.
As NPR’s 2019 review of the book noted, Lalami, who holds a doctorate in linguistics, is “superb at creating different cadences on the page.”
Lalami, who will appear in a virtual conversation at 4 p.m. Sunday with Bend’s own Jason Graham, aka Mosley Wotta, told GO! how real-life circumstances several years ago inspired the book — “sort of.” She’d just turned in copy edits for her 2014 historical novel “The Moor’s Account,” which won the American Book Award and the Arab American Book Award.
“While I was on vacation, I got a text from my sister saying that our father had taken gravely ill,” Lalami said. “We scrambled to try and get on a plane and go visit him. When you’re an immigrant, your parents are thousands of miles away. You can’t just see them when you want to.”
He recovered, but Lalami “started to really realize some of the consequences of decisions that you make when you’re in your 20s, and you don’t really see the ripple effects of it 20 years later,” she said. “Because I came to the United States as a graduate student, and then I ended up marrying an American and staying here. I didn’t really realize the consequences of that.”
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, Americans born here have likely felt a similar isolation and distance from loved ones.
“That IS the life of the immigrant, and that certainly has been my life over the last 20-plus years,” Lalami said.
She thought about writing about a couple who immigrates to the U.S., settling on 1981 as the year Driss and Maryam arrive in the U.S.
“And then they have another child, and then basically, the story opens 35 years later, when the father dies,” she said. “It’s basically a family story, but it’s also a mystery, and it’s also a love story.”
‘Front Desk’
In “Front Desk,” Chinese-American protagonist Mia, 10, helps run the front desk at a motel while her parents are cleaning it. Like “The Other Americans,” it was born of real-life experiences, author Yang said by email last week.
“’Front Desk’ is inspired by my childhood,” Yang said. “I helped my parents manage three motels when I was a kid. There is definitely a lot of myself in Mia. Mia is the more courageous version of myself — growing up, I wished I were more like Mia!”
Yang’s virtual A Novel Idea program takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Asked about what she has planned for the event, “I will tell kids how I went from managing the front desk of a motel to becoming an award-winning author, a dream I once did not think was possible for me because I did not see many authors who looked like me,” she said. “But now, I know it is totally possible for all kids.”
Yang was 6 when she immigrated to the U.S. from China, growing up in Southern California and working at three motels. At 13, she began college at University of California-Berkeley, where she majored in political science.
At 17, she began studying at Harvard Law School, though she opted not to pursue a legal career.
“I went to law school but did not really enjoy practicing law,” Yang said. “So I returned to my first passion of writing and teaching kids how to write.”
Published in 2018, “Front Desk” made several best-of-the-year lists, including ones from The Washington Post, NPR, School Library Journal and Amazon. It has already spawned one sequel, “Three Keys,” published last September. A third, “Room to Dream,” will bow in September of this year.
Though it may be a children’s book, Yang sees the ideal reader of the book as anyone from 8 to 100.
“I hope it helps increase empathy,” she said, adding later that she believes literature, and diverse characters, can help foster understanding among people.
“Absolutely — now more than ever we need more stories that humanize the Asian American experience,” Yang said.
Last year, Yang experienced anti-Asian hate speech while visiting a park with her children last year.
“I was verbally assaulted at the park, in front of my kids, and told to go back to where I came from,” she said, adding that “it was pretty traumatic.”
As the Associated Press reported, an elderly white couple called her “Oriental” and told her to “Go back where you came from,” sparking a difficult conversation with her children and tears from her son when she explained their words didn’t just mean they should return home, but rather “for us to go back to Asia.”
As Yang told GO! “People can be better allies simply by standing up for what’s right and using the three keys of allyship (as explained in the sequel to ‘Front Desk,’ ‘Three Keys’) … you gotta listen, you gotta care, and you gotta keep trying!”
