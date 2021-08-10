Central Oregon historical fiction author Jane Kirkpatrick will join Craig Johnson, famous for his Walt Longmire Western thrillers, and David Heska Wanbli Weiden, an enrolled member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and the author of "Winter Count" in a Zoom conversation about writing Native American characters.
Hosted by Sunriver Books and Music, it will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kirkpatrick's forthcoming historical fiction novel, "The Healing of Natalie Curtis" (Sept. 7), tells the story of ethnomusicologist Natalie Curtis. A musical prodigy whose brother brings her West, where she works to break the 1883 Code of Offenses that prohibited Native Americans from singing and performing.
The book is "ripe for conversations about assimilation issues and appropriation of intellectual property," Kirkpatrick said. Visit sunriverbooks.com for the link and more information.
Q: How did this event come to be?
A: Deon Stonehouse of Sunriver Books and Music was up for an interesting event. I suggested before the release of my novel "The Healing of Natalie Curtis." It’s about a white woman who becomes an Indian activist in 1902-07 to preserve native music and culture under attack by the U.S. government’s Code of Offenses. There are several native characters in the book — as have been in many of my novels. I asked Craig Johnson of Longmire fame, who has a regular native character — Henry Standing Bear in his works — and also has a new book coming out in September — "Daughter of the Morning Star" — to participate. He was on board and suggested we ask an actual Native author to join us. David Heska Wanbli Weiden … was happy to sign on.
Q: Why is this a hot topic now?
A: Last year as "American Dirt," a novel by Jeanine Cummins was being published and promoted there was a significant backlash about who can tell a story and whether that story of an immigrant family (fiction) could legitimately be told by someone who was not themselves an immigrant. Other authors have had books canceled by “sensitivity readers” at publishing houses who think the portrayal of a minority person should be told by a person of that ethnicity. Recently a novel that won an award had the award removed after it was decided by the sponsoring agency that the story didn’t really meet the ethnic guidelines. So, “cancel culture” “writing across ethnicity” are conversations in writing groups, including here in Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Writer’s Guild has sponsored online classes with instructors from OSU-Cascades (that I signed up to take. Really informative!).
Q: Have you gotten much feedback or pushback on your writing about/through the eyes of others?
A: Twenty years ago I wrote three novels based on the life of the only woman as part of the Astor Expedition. She was an Ioway Indian. An interviewer asked me how I could write a story of an Indian woman when I wasn’t one. I said I also wasn’t a man but wrote male characters too. His question did resonate with me, and I shared it with (a) historian, a Native man on the Iowan Indian Reservation in Oklahoma, where I’d done some research. He said, “You didn’t write about an Indian woman. You wrote about a strong woman who happened to be an Indian.” One of the books I wrote deals with the Whitman tragedy, and I was invited to do a presentation in Lapwai on the Nez Perce reservation, and the Oregon Black Pioneer Association endorsed a book I wrote through the eyes of one of the first Black women to come to Oregon. But these were a few years back, so I’m anticipating this story might raise more questions given the current climate. When I worked on the Warm Springs Reservation, one of the tribal members told me when one of my books came out that he’d buy five copies and give three to his grandkids, one for his wife and one for himself. They’d meet and read them together and then talk about the books. “That’s how we find ourselves inside your stories,” he told me. I took those words as the highest praise.
Q: What's your stance on writing across ethnicity? Is it a necessary function of a novelist's job title?
A: Since I’m a firm believer that stories find their tellers, I feel strongly about not turning away from a story that grabs a hold of a writer. But it does require diligence in research, in respecting the characters and their ethnic history. I’m conscious of whether I’m appropriating someone else’s story. Because I write about actual historical people, I try to interview descendants to get their views, but ultimately it’s my responsibility to tell that story the best way I know how. Several years ago, New York Times writer Margaret Cole wrote a book called "Chief Left Hand," about the Arapaho chief who knew English and spoke with Lewis and Clark. Her book was well-accepted by Native readers, though at one event, an Arapaho man, stood at the back and said, “This story should have been written by an Arapaho.” Her response was “And why wasn’t it?” She too is of the belief that the story went looking for a teller and found her perhaps because someone else turned away. I’m always trying to find out what those characters had in common with contemporary people, regardless of their ethnicity. I see my role as helping characters step from one generation into another to offer hope and healing.
Q: What do you hope folks will take away from the event?
A: I hope participants — readers and writers — see the range of thought that an author delves into in writing about a world not their own. Without us stepping into those unknowns, we wouldn’t have science fiction (as Stonehouse noted in Sunriver’s newsletter) nor historical novels that take us back to the time of the plague, for example. Participants might get questions answered, like should we use the word “Indian” or “Native” or “Indigenous.” But most of all, I hope they see the power of imagination to inform, to explore ideas through fiction and that they might be inspired to write the story tapping their own shoulders regardless of their ethnicity.
