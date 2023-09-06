It was early October in 2001 when 1,000 Oregonians flew to New York City. It took 62 flights, 12 different airports and an unrivaled amount of determination to get there. It was called the Flight for Freedom. And it happened less than a month after the 9/11 attacks.

At 6:30 p.m. at Roundabout Books in Bend on Tuesday, author Sally Bourrie will share stories from the new edition of her book “Oregon Loves New York: A Story of American Unity After 9/11,” alongside three Bend residents who participated in the program, and will bring photo albums and newspaper articles that covered the efforts of Bend Freedom Fliers.

Sally Bourrie author photo

Author Sally Bourrie will share stories from the new edition of her book “Oregon Loves New York: A Story of American Unity After 9/11” Tuesday in Bend.

News Intern

Sukhjot is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the AAJA-SPJ Emerging Northwest Journalists Internship. She is the former Editor-in-Chief of Beaver's Digest, Oregon State University's lifestyle magazine, as well as former copy editor and news reporter for The Daily Barometer, OSU's newspaper. Sukhjot graduated in June 2023 and is excited to learn more about Bend.

