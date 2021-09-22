Buddhist podcaster and author Timber Hawkeye will speak during the 10 a.m. service Sunday at Unity Community of Central Oregon. At 11:30 a.m., he'll give a free book talk, discussion and Q&A.
In his Buddhist Boot Camp Podcast and books ("Buddhist Boot Camp" and "Faithfully Religionless"), Hawkeye seeks to offer a secular and non-sectarian approach to being at peace with the world, as well as awaken, enlighten, enrich and inspire.
Prior to his current life, Hawkeye sought the traditional path to success for more than 10 years. He married and divorced young, lived in a condo full of designer clothing and drove a sports car, according to his website: "Timber Hawkeye looked at his imported Italian furniture one day and realized Tyler Durden was right: the things you own end up owning you, and it’s not until you lose everything that you are free to do anything." He sold everything he owned and moved to Hawaii to embrace a simpler life, and began studying world religions and psychology, eventually finding himself in a monastery, where a wise teacher pointed him toward Zen.
Unity Community of Central Oregon is located at 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend. For more on Hawkeye, visit buddhistbootcamp.com.
