Limelight Entertainment’s next Cocktail Cabaret, which presents top-notch local music theater performers belting out songs — this time with a strong focus on Broadway show tunes — is set for Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.
An intimate audience of 55 will share the stage with performers, who will have their backs to the empty auditorium, making for a more intimate performance afforded by the smaller space.
After all, intimacy is the name of the game said Brad Ruder of Limelight, which has been hosting cabarets for eight years, sometimes through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced venues to change their operations and occupancies, once they were able to reopen.
When the shutdown occurred, Limelight’s home was Seven Restaurant & Nightclub, a space that didn’t allow the required social distancing.
“We had to move out of Seven, which was very close quarters, and so the Tower was gracious enough to be like, ‘Hey, we can separate seats. We can make that work,’” Ruder said.
And they did, in April 2021. In fact, Cocktail Cabaret was the first live, in-person event when the Tower reopened its doors that month, albeit in an amended manner with a new seating arrangement. Limelight held a few more cabarets at the Tower, the last one being in January 2022.
Now that we’ve emerged from our drastic bubbles, if you will, it was time to get back to more usual business of intimate cabaret evenings. An idea of how to do that at the Tower came from Bend musician Matthew Gwinup’s recent concert at the Tower, the audience seated on the stage itself.
“So (they Tower) kind of previewed this type of event with Matt Gwinup last month,” Ruder said. “The performers, their back will be to the auditorium, and everyone will be on stage, sitting. A little bit different than we’ve normally done, but more to the true nature of what the Cocktail Cabarets are, which is supposed to be an up-close-and-personal event.”
Milestone moments
Ruder said the Cocktail Cabaret is approaching some milestones, including 450 unique songs — meaning sometimes a performer will repeat a song someone else sang a few years back — and 100 performers who can more than carry a tune.
You might have figured from the difference in those two numbers there’s a chance some familiar faces will be on hand to croon, and good news, you can do math! Also, Bend musical theater “staples,” as Ruder called them, will fill the stage including Ryan Klontz, Megan and Robert Flanagan, Simeon Purkey and Grey Conant.
More than half the cast, though they’ve certainly sung in area shows, has not performed for Cocktail Cabaret before, Ruder said.
Whether or not their performers are new to the Limelight set, the producers keep their mitts off the setlist.
“We never really harp on people about their song choices,” he said. “It’s singer spotlight. You find the songs that best suit your voice so we can best entertain the audience. And that’s what cabarets are all about. … And we couldn’t be happier about the people we selected.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.