IMG_5961 (1).jpg

Brad Ruder of Limelight Entertainment on stage, where he belongs.

 Tower Theatre

Limelight Entertainment’s next Cocktail Cabaret, which presents top-notch local music theater performers belting out songs — this time with a strong focus on Broadway show tunes — is set for Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

An intimate audience of 55 will share the stage with performers, who will have their backs to the empty auditorium, making for a more intimate performance afforded by the smaller space.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.