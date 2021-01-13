When novelist and creative writing professor Tayari Jones, author of 2018’s “The Other Americans” and three other novels, spoke to GO! last Friday, she was having a tough time focusing on her writing, what with recent events, both in Washington, D.C., and in her home of Atlanta, Georgia. “It’s absolutely difficult,” she said. “It is very difficult to focus on writing fiction. I feel that I should be writing, I don’t know, op-eds. Novels take so long to write, and there’s a sense of urgency right now, where ‘Am I going to sit here and noodle around in my imagination for several years while the country burns?”
Her home state of Georgia’s role in politics has made national headlines lately, chiefly due to its evolving political climate. The state went blue for President-elect Joe Biden and elected two new Democrat senators in the runoff senate election last week. The changing climate is in large part due to residents of Atlanta, she said, and it’s not easy to get a read on the city’s mood when she’s stuck indoors most of the time.
“I don’t know because I’m afraid to leave the house. There’s so much COVID around here that I don’t interact with anyone except my elderly parents,” Jones said Friday. “On Christmas, I was exposed three times, and all I was doing was taking plates of food to people who are shut in. It’s not like I was out cavorting. I had to go do tests. Three people that I interacted with were sick with COVID by Tuesday morning.”
While she didn’t come down with the virus , she said, “that just shows how much COVID there is out there. These are people who aren’t doing anything. They sit in their house all day.”
Jones won’t have to leave home or the city she grew up in, in order to do for her Author! Author! presentation Friday evening, for which she’ll have a conversation with “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert. The program, which raises funds for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation, is virtual, as are the other two events of the 2021 series: writer Ta-Nehisi Coates talking with novelist Mitchell S. Jackson on Feb. 7, and journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn speaking on March 4.
Presenting online is a pivot Jones has adapted to, albeit maybe not as well as her students. Jones, a Charles Howard Candler Professor at Emory University, said her students have certainly adapted.
“The students have been fantastic students,” she said. “I had to work hard to keep up with them. I had to at one point tell them, ‘Oh, no you can’t give me homework.’ … They were like, ‘Professor, I read this book. It was amazing. Could you read it too, and we could talk about it?’”
Jones grew up in Atlanta, where she attended Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts school for women, before earning master’s degrees in English and fiction at the University of Iowa and Arizona State University, respectively. It was while earning her MFA at ASU that she began writing 2003’s “Leaving Atlanta.” The novel, her master’s thesis, was inspired by the Atlanta Child Murders, that occurred between 1979 and ’81, during which nearly 30 young Blacks were killed. Jones, who was born in 1970, was 9 when they began and was well aware they were happening.
Most of the books “go true crime or they look at the child murders as ‘What does this mean about the state of Black America?’” she said. “But when you’re a child, you don’t contextualize yourself in history. That’s why children were actually less afraid than the adults around them. Adults have context. Children do not.”
Jones thinks of the time as her coming of age, she said.
“I was in fifth grade, and two children who were murdered were students at my elementary school,” she said. “So when I wrote that book, I really looked at three children and thought, ‘How did this change each one of their journeys from childhood to adolescence?’”
For herself, Jones said, she learned about class and gender, as most of the victims were males.
“There was a sense that the boys were being targeted because they posed some sort of threat to the system, as it were,” she said. “And so the boys were at once frightened for their lives, but also powerful in that way. As a girl, I felt like, ‘Wow, no one’s going to try and kill us. Why would they? Like, we’re merely girls.’”
Jones’s most recent book, her fourth, was 2018’s “An American Marriage,” about newlyweds whose life together is unmoored when the husband, Roy, is convicted of a crime he did not commit.
The book would eventually land on Barack Obama’s summer reading list and his year-end roundup in 2018.
By then, she was getting used to high-profile endorsements. Five long months before the book was published, Oprah Winfrey selected “An American Marriage” for her famed book club.
“Of course, I had to sign all manner of nondisclosure agreements,” Jones said. “So for five months I was walking around with the biggest secret anyone’s ever had, but it gave me a lot of time to think about, ‘What does it mean to have such a high-powered endorsement? What does it mean that Oprah Winfrey is literally putting her good name on my book?’”
It was an intimidating prospect for the first few months, but then she remembered the high school English teacher who wrote a letter of recommendation for her college application.
“Mrs. Ramone’s good name means as much to her as Oprah’s name means to her,” Jones said. “When Mrs. Ramone wrote a letter for me, I didn’t feel intimidated. I felt honored, and I felt comforted and I felt less alone. And I thought, this is the same with these celebrity endorsements. Somebody is being generous enough to lend you their name. It’s a gift.”
