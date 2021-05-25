Any body is a beach body. But if you still want to tone up or lose that COVID-19 (similar to the Freshman-15 you earn in college), and are uncomfortable with returning to your regular gym or simply want to be able to work out sans face mask, these at-home workouts can be just the thing to get you moving again.
With any workout, know your body’s limitations and stop doing something if it hurts. There is a big difference between the “good” kind of pain that comes from stretching or weight training and the “bad” kind of pain that comes when you are about to pull a muscle, your back or worse.
And always remember that no matter how far under construction your fitness goal may be, you can still rock those summer looks, no matter what size the tag reads.
Make your own workout
If apps aren’t your thing, try these repetition movements to tone and build up muscle strength over time. If you're a tech lover who needs a bit more structure, check out the recommendations below.
Scissor kicks — Lay on the ground, face up and put your palms flat on the ground to your side. Gently lift your legs about 10 inches off the ground, keeping the rest of your body planted. Slowly start moving one leg higher than the other in a kicking motion, then bring it back and repeat on the other side. 10-15 repetitions. You can also cross your legs over each other to achieve a similar core muscle workout.
Squats — With feet hip-width apart, bend your knees to about a 90-degree angle or as far as you can go without falling over into a squat position. Repeat 10-15 times then narrow your stance slightly and do another 10-15 squat repetitions. Hold a 10-pound weight in each hand to add more of a challenge.
Lunges — Stand up tall then step forward with one leg and bend it until it reaches a 90-degree angle, dipping your other leg down so it’s parallel to the floor. Make sure your front leg does not go over your toes. Return to starting position then repeat with the opposite leg and do 10-15 repetitions on both sides.
Russian Twist — Sitting on the floor, cross your ankles and bend your knees. Then lift your legs about 10 inches off the floor. Cross your hands against your chest and twist your upper body pointing your elbow towards the ground. Repeat on the other side. For an easier version, you can keep your feet planted on the floor and work up to hovering your legs. Repeat 10-12 times on both sides.
Plank — Lie on the floor face down then press up on your forearms and your toes. Hold for 30 seconds (can be split into parts with small breaks in between), squeezing your stomach muscles to help hold it. Do this once a day and gradually work your way up to a full minute if you can.
Summer is ripe with running events and charity 5Ks so if you haven’t run that distance in a while, best to work your way up to it.
Great for providing you a little motivation to get started, the app’s schedule, should you choose to follow it, has you running three times a week for eight weeks giving you a good amount of time to work towards your goal of 3.1 miles. It also switches up the cardio programs weekly so it keeps things a little more interesting than just running.
Free with $2.99 pro version available
If you want to get your kids into yoga or mindfulness, this is an easy (and free) place to start and you can even join them and get the same benefit.
The YouTube channel focuses on simple yoga poses and intermixes them with adventure stories and characters to keep them engaged in the lesson.
Hosted by the engaging Jamie Amor, the lessons vary in length and a full of fun animation along with each class. Turn it on for five minutes or 20 and your kids will be saying namaste in no time.
Find the videos on YouTube.
Full of simple and quick target workouts focusing on specific areas of the body as well as full-body workouts that range a bit longer all from your phone.
The app is well laid out for the fitness newbie and can help keep seasoned athletes maintaining their regimes. It makes workouts seem less like a chore as all of them can be done sans equipment from the comfort of your living room.
Free with pro version available for $9.99
