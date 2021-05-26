The world changed swiftly in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down Oregon. Job commutes became telecommutes. Layoffs were rampant. We got to know the term “front-line worker.” We learned all about Zoom. Masks became a second skin. We took up new hobbies and pushed bandwidths to the brink, binge-watching all the shows we could.
Now, with rising vaccination rates, we’ve moved to a lower risk status, and toward some approximation of normalcy to return in time for summer. Soon, even the most introverted of us will be expected to emerge. Restaurants can accommodate more diners. Offices are still a thing, in spite of costs. (Hey, CFOs, I know how you can save some money!)
We’ll have to relearn how to do in-person encounters. And put up with noisy colleagues and microwave odors and wear dress pants and tuck in shirts and … this will be terrible.
Not necessarily, says Bend psychotherapist Lara Schwartz. When it comes to how to do normal again, Schwartz has some advice.
Own your experience
“It’s normal to cope with a crisis by just putting your head down, going forward and doing what you need to do,” Schwartz said. “If somebody didn’t have an experience that was gnarly or drastic — in terms of they lost their job, or a family member got very ill from COVID or died — unless it was something like that, I think people felt like they don’t have a right to acknowledge their experience so much.”
“Sometimes people will say, ‘Well my life didn’t really change’ … or ‘I didn’t have anything bad happen,’” she said. “I think people are not registering the more underlying and pervasive and sometimes subtle effects that living through this past year and a half has had on all of us.”
Even if you feel like your life didn’t change much relative to others, there’s nothing normal or stress-free about quarantine, isolation, wearing masks or any of the other changes the pandemic engendered.
“For most of us, it felt like it happened suddenly. One day you were at work, and then you were at home, and there was a really scary reason why that happened,” Schwartz said. “We can’t see anyone, and we all have to not leave unless we absolutely have to. Just that alone, those few months of that intensity where the world stopped, that’s trauma. That’s very scary.”
On top of its intense start, the long duration of the pandemic, and the divisions among Americans that it highlighted, heaped stress upon stress, Schwartz said. Frightening headlines, the changing levels of COVID-19 risk and a lack of clear messaging from political leaders left some people feeling out of control, which can increase anger and irritability.
Keep the good
Don’t throw out everything you learned, or every change you made, during the pandemic.
“There’s been changes that people (have made) in this really challenging transitional time,” she said.
Some of them may have been on the horizon anyway. “I think that most of the things were present, and they just became more obvious (due to the pandemic),” she said. “There might have been things that didn’t exist before, it just happened to have been COVID, but I think a lot of them just got revealed and clarified, if you will.”
That was true for herself and some of the changes made in her own life during the pandemic.
“I kind of had the sense that changes were needed, but I didn’t quite know how to get there, and this showed me a way to get there,” she said. “Most of the things were present, and just became obvious.”
Go at your own pace, trust yourself
“We don’t have to all of a sudden go from nothing to everything,” Schwartz said, acknowledging that could be challenging for those called back to work full time after a year working from home.
“The question with that is, what do we have to learn from this? How do we want to come back?” she said. “What is the culture we want to come back with?”
It would be helpful to consider, personally and professionally, what you’ve missed, and what you haven’t, over the past year, Schwartz said. “As you think about going back out there, what do you want to bring with you, and what do you want to leave?”
And if you still want to wear a mask despite being vaccinated, or you’re having trouble letting go of social distancing, do what’s right for you, Schwartz said.
“You don’t have to do it overnight. Let it be a process going back.”
Be easy on yourself
“Give yourself a break. We’re all going through the same thing, and a lot of us are feeling uncertain,” she said.
It’s very American to want to get back to “normal,” after the difficulties of the pandemic, but, Schwartz said, “I don’t think people have really honestly registered all that we’ve been through. We don’t ever slow down to be like, ‘What’s the hurry?’ so that it gives our bodies and minds and emotions a chance to integrate or regulate what happened.”
“Just cut ourselves some slack. Be easy on ourselves, have compassion,” Schwartz said. “I don’t think people are really acknowledging the toll that it’s taken. It’s normal if you are in any way apprehensive or feeling uncomfortable with doing again the things that you haven’t done for a while.”
After staying home for much of the past year, the old normal can feel abnormal.
“I wasn’t even aware myself of going back out in the world, and how what I’ve been wearing every day is not fit for public consumption,” she said. “I went, ‘What do I wear?’ I feel like I forgot certain things. And then I went out today and did a bunch of things, but I was only out for three hours, and I feel like I need a long nap.”
Have a sense of humor
“I know COVID is deadly, but I think we need to have some levity and a sense of humor with ourselves and others as we find our way,” she said.
One way to do that is to try to look at the bigger picture and notice the good things in life, “instead of just only the dire pieces of COVID,” Schwartz said. “A wider perspective helps with that.”
