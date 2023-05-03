Two public art sculptures at roundabouts in Bend will be partially dismantled for repair in the coming weeks.

The first is "Gilded River," which is an artistic group of trees inspired by aspens. It was installed in 2017 at the roundabout at Third Street and Murphy Road. The leaves will be repaired and the panels repainted. However, the stainless steel branches and tree trunks will remain in place. This work will take place throughout the summer.

merrifie
merrifie

The Milky Way sculpture is at the Shevlin Park Rd and Mt. Washington roundabout.

