Two public art sculptures at roundabouts in Bend will be partially dismantled for repair in the coming weeks.
The first is "Gilded River," which is an artistic group of trees inspired by aspens. It was installed in 2017 at the roundabout at Third Street and Murphy Road. The leaves will be repaired and the panels repainted. However, the stainless steel branches and tree trunks will remain in place. This work will take place throughout the summer.
"Milky Way," which was installed in 2013, glows with LED lights and changes colors in the evening, and is powered by solar energy. The sculpture is at the roundabout at Mt. Washington Drive and Shevlin Park Road. The top of the sculpture will be removed and repainted.
The Bend Foundation is covering the repair cost for "Gilded River," while the cost for "Milky Way" is covered through the city of Bend's conservation budget.
The Milky Way sculpture is at the Shevlin Park Rd and Mt. Washington roundabout.
