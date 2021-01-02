The Tower Theatre, the historic, 80-year-old movie theater restored and reopened as a performance venue in 2004, is often called the crown jewel of performing arts in Bend. Its marquee and sign are a towering presence in downtown Bend, where the theater enjoys a prominent location on Wall Street.
As the executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the theater, Ray Solley is well aware of what the Tower means to the community. And when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation and postponement of remaining shows on the 2019-20 season, Solley knew it was important to stay in the public eye.
“It was very important to have that public presence and to be top of mind,” he said last week.
“If there are ways that we can just be part of the community and reflect what is going on around Central Oregon, both emotionally and physically, then we are helping (find) ways to connect our mission with the issues in front of the public.”
One way it did that was to use its marquee to share motivational messages.
“The very first one we put up may be the one that got the most traction was ‘Keep calm and wash your hands,’” he said. “To see that on a movie marquee that’s the center of Central Oregon community, there’s something about that feels confident, and feels community-based, and, I would say, somewhat comforting.” And as the 2019-20 school year drew to a close, the Tower marquee honored Central Oregon high schools’ graduating classes, with students and families heading downtown to take photos beneath it.
As for its entertainment mission, the Tower adapted quickly, filling the vacuum left by the cancellation of live offerings with the community-oriented “Homebound Broadway” program at the start of quarantine. People filmed and submitted short renditions of their favorite showtunes, then posted online by the Tower.
In May, the Tower offered popcorn and snacks for sale on Fridays, knowing its usual patrons were turning to streaming services to stay entertained. All the while, Solley and the Tower staff worked on a plan for safe procedures and protocols once Gov. Kate Brown lifted some of the restrictions on gatherings, which allowed the Tower to again host limited-capacity events come July with its All for One, One for All summer showcase of local entertainers. When November’s uptick in COVID cases resulted in having to cancel its limited-capacity programming, the Tower pivoted to online holiday fare.
Though Solley is quick to credit the Tower staff and board, Ed Irish, a Tower board member for five years, said much of the credit should go to executive director Solley.
“Ray managed to keep an esprit de corps in the staff,” Irish said. “’What do we do now that we don’t put shows on?’ Well, Ray’s kept them busy, Ray’s kept them interested, Ray’s kept them involved, and has kept the spirits of the staff at a pretty high level.”
Whether generating ideas himself or making use of ones that came from others, “It was his enabling the staff to sort of put forth their creative thinking to come up with these things, with the goal in mind of ‘Let’s maintain some degree of visibility,’” Irish said.
“The role he stepped into with regard to this disaster that we refer to as COVID has been nothing short of miraculous,” Irish said. “Ray, in his inimitable style of being able to herd any species including cats, just took the lead on so much of this stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.