It’s remarkable how author E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” has continued to entertain audiences through the years. Author Alexandre Dumas wrote an adaptation in 1844, the same year he published “The Three Musketeers,” and before the century was through, Dumas’ version inspired the Russian ballet featuring music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

While it didn’t stick to the ribs right from its 1892 debut in St. Petersburg, “The Nutcracker” became a Christmastime staple in the 20th century.

Professional dancer Joshua Deininger is the artistic director at Central Oregon School of Ballet, presenting its 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker” this weekend at Bend High School. Deininger notes that when the original ballet debuted at the Mariinsky Theatre in 1892, “It was the first ballet that (they) did with children, and audiences didn’t like it. Fast forward to 1954. George Balanchine did it. He used children, and because of family values in America at that time, people wanted to see their kids doing things. And so, the ballet became a hit and became a holiday tradition after that.”

While 34 years makes it the longest-running “Nutcracker” production in Central Oregon, it’s not the only one. In fact, a musical stage play featuring a cast of adults and children performs starting Thursday in Sunriver.

Deininger joined the Central Oregon School of ballet four years ago as its artistic director. Unlike his wife, Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Voiles, he did not grow up dancing at the Bend school. But he did dance in “The Nutcracker” growing up in Helena, Montana.

“She grew up at Central Oregon School of Ballet. She’s done probably every role in the show, from Mouse to Sugar Plum Fairy,” he said. “I started ballet as a teenager, and like many dancers in America, I did ‘Nutcracker’ with my home studio.”

The couple will dance in the show along with three other professionals, including Shelby Fair of Tampa, Florida; Julian Young of Ajkun Ballet Theatre, an international touring company based in New York; and Laura Haller, who was Miss Montana in 2018, returning as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Eight community volunteers will also perform, with the rest of the cast made up of kids ages 5 to 18. However, the Saturday matinee will feature an all-student cast, which gives the school’s advanced students the chance to perform choice roles such as Sugar Plum and Snow Queen on stage, Deininger added.

In total, there are nearly 185 performers in Central Oregon School of Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

“There are many moving pieces, but we run a pretty efficient show, thanks to so many years of having put it on. A lot of the parent volunteers that we have are in repeat positions, and they’re very good at what they do,” he said.

Seventeen miles away, Sunriver Stars Community Theater will be staging their own version of “Nutcracker,” a stage musical from Pioneer Drama.

Sunriver Stars typically does its first production of the season in October, noted company founder Victoria Kristy, but this year she wanted to do a holiday show with a combined cast of children and adults. The cast of about 25 ranges in age from 5 to 87.

“I like to put them together because I think the old learn from the young, and the young certainly learn from the old,” she said. “I like the combination. The other shows that we do are usually just adults.”

The decision to present the tale as a stage play instead of a ballet “is working out pretty cute,” said Kristy, noting that Pioneer is a little more generous in letting theater companies take liberties with scripts than other publishers.

“They’re very good about letting you include different things, or subtract different things, if they don’t work for you in your show and your characters,” she said. “Because most people who come to see ‘The Nutcracker’ are expecting a ballet, and it opens with the big scene with everybody’s having a party, and I liked that, so I put that scene in there, and then added a waltz.” Along with a few other early tweaks, including Drosselmeier, the children’s godfather, in his workshop, and after that the story as it was written is off and running.

Kristy notes that some of the children in the cast are battling learning disabilities and personal tragedy.

“I really feel that (their) coming and being part of this show, and belonging to this group, is good on a much higher level than just being up there in a pretty costume,” Kristy said. “And so I hope that it just brings a little happiness.”