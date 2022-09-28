Usher in sweater weather and crimson-colored leaves with the Bend Fall Festival this weekend. The annual tradition celebrates the arrival of autumn with crafts, art, music and family-friendly activities.
Art In Action Avenue made its debut at the festival last year with artists creating works of art in real-time in Brooks Alley.
“Through a grant with the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, we were able to bring Art In Action Avenue back,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay It Out Events, which hosts the festival. This section will feature a steamroller weighing several thousand pounds rolling out prints in the street and sculptors transforming lumps of clay into masterpieces.
Young artists will also have the opportunity for artistic expression with pumpkin painting. Each child in attendance will receive a pumpkin, which they’ll be able to paint with materials provided on-site. Kids ages 3 to 10 may also participate in the Harvest Run on Saturday and the family play zone will be running both Saturday and Sunday with bounce houses and other activities.
According to Switzer, the quality of art improves year after year, resulting in the growth of the fine arts and crafts section. A corner of the festival named The Soul Collective, located on Oregon Avenue between Brooks Alley and Wall Street, continues to expand its selection of rich textiles and artistic wares. There’ll be over 20 vendors at The Soul Collective including the Wildflower Fashion Truck, Nomad Leather and Circle Couture.
“We’re very excited because this is the first time post-COVID that we’ve been able to return to the three-day festival format,” said Switzer.
Live music will fill the air beginning Friday evening. On Saturday and Sunday, the Harvest Market will offer seasonal produce and handcrafted foods with vendors such as The Orange Mama, Mythical Chocolate, Tumalo Tea and She Flower Apothecary.
Free parking will be available at the Deschutes County Administration building, after 5 p.m. on Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday, located two blocks from the festival.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
