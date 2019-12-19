Who: David DaCosta is the founder of Thoroughly Modern Productions, the Bend company known for big musicals such as “Mamma Mia!” “Peter Pan” and “Rock of Ages.” Now, DaCosta stars in the intimate TMP Rep production “Every Brilliant Thing,” a one-man show about depression and resilience written by Duncan MacMillan. DaCosta gave his first performances of the show this week at Tin Pan Theater, with additional performances to come at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, and at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 4 at At Liberty Arts Collaborative, 849 NW Wall St., Bend. Tickets are $25 in advance at eventbrite.com, or call 541-678-0313.

Q: How do you sum up the show?

A: It’s a one-man show. It’s topical on the journey of an individual who’s dealing with his mother’s depression, and his own depression — which sounds like a wonderful Christmastime show to be presenting (laughs). But in fact it made a lot of sense, because it’s thoroughly endearing (and) humorous. It’s storytelling at its finest: He walks you through him being a 7-year-old boy all the way through his adulthood, and how at each stage of his life how he deals with these circumstances surrounding his mom and his family and how it affects him, and how he’s very much like her, and how he learns to deal with it. … The subject matter, yes, can be seen as heavy and can be seen as difficult, but it is, I feel, what a lot of people deal with this time of year.

Q: I was going to say, the timing seems intentional.

A: Absolutely. I mean, it was a little bit of a convergence of the timing with the holidays but also with availability of venues and where we’re at with our season and things like that. It was like, wow, it made a lot of sense in a certain way. It was kind of like, I was driven to actually stage this now, because it was really only going to happen now. We’re hoping to continue doing this into the future because we have Tin Pan, CTC and At Liberty as our venues for this. Moving forward I hope to present something every year along these lines, where it’s a little more intimate, a little more storytelling, not the big Tower stage show, and hopefully give people opportunities to present works like this with smaller casts and things like that.

Q: Will that be under the TMP Rep banner?

A: Yep, that’s the idea. The Rep will be deciding what those shows will be and how we want to do it, and if we do it collectively or if we have a couple of the people in the Rep take a project and run with it. So this year will be fun and interesting, as I’m sure it will be every year, as we set the rules. So whatever we discuss and come together as a group and agree upon and go with, and whatever resources we have that we can afford, then yeah, we’ll definitely go for it.

Q: What are some of the bigger challenges of being in a one-man show?

A: It’s been something that I’ve wanted to do in terms of taking off the directorial hat and putting back on the performer hat. In doing that, it’s been interesting. It’s been enlightening. Not that I’ve forgotten the craft … but they are two very different jobs. They really are, and I’m happy to be doing it. It’s been a little while. I had “Sweeney Todd” there a few years back, and a couple of other things here and there, but nothing of this scope. It’s been nice to settle into something and really develop and craft it. There’s a nice fluidity to telling these types of stories. … It’s not a factual story, but it’s storytelling in its truest sense. I get to nuance it with some of my own personality, and just create a whole new living being, so to speak.