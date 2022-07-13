Director Erik McGinnis made it clear to the performers in Cascades Theatrical Company’s young adult production “Cyrano de Bergerac” that rehearsals would be a collaborative process from the start.
“If you have thoughts on how your character thinks and moves and it’s different from my own thoughts, then I want to hear that,” McGinnis said.
Tia Wisco jumped into the collaborative process, transforming her character, Le Bret, from Cyrano’s male best friend to Cyrano’s female love interest.
“I was just looking at the text and I was like, ‘Oh, I think that could work better,’” said Wisco, who has been an avid performer in Bend community theater productions over the past four years.
“It’s also really cool to see strong female characters on stage,” she said.
McGinnis’ vision for Cyrano wasn’t so much centered on gender roles, but the soldiers, lovers and poets around whom the story revolves.
“We broke those characters down,” McGinnis said, nodding toward Wisco, “and she gave a phenomenal audition as a soldier and as the best friend.”
“Cyrano,” written by Edmund Rostand in the late 1800s, is what McGinnis describes as the original love triangle. He noted that references to the play can be found all over pop culture, such as in “Beauty and the Beast,” the 1987 Steve Martin film “Roxanne” and the animated superhero comedy “Megamind.”
The plot follows Cyrano, a witty soldier and poet in love with his best friend from childhood, Roxane. But Roxane is in love with a handsome soldier named Christian.
Cyrano worries that Roxane won’t love him on account of his large nose. A plan is devised in which Cyrano pens love letters to Roxane on behalf of Christian, and Roxane begins to fall in love with Cyrano’s words and Christian’s face. The story culminates in a dramatic ending on the battlefield, where Roxane must choose between the two men.
McGinnis wouldn’t divulge any further details about the ending other than audience members will likely want to bring a box of tissues.
The adaptation by Aurand Harris is without the redundancy and long-winded monologues of the original three-and-a-half-hour play, bringing CTC’s running time down to about an hour and a half.
McGinnis’ first thought was to orchestrate the show with Tchaikovsky music but changed his mind after he heard a cello arrangement of Adele’s song “To Make You Feel My Love.” Instead, he decided to use orchestral versions of modern-day pop music to make the play feel more relevant and accessible to audiences today.
“There’s a Bob Dylan song, there’s ‘Take On Me,’ there’s Billy Joel in there and Coldplay,” McGinnis said.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s out of place at all,” McGinnis said, “The craziest thing is —”
“It enhances the plot,” she said, adding that after the cast finished the first read-through with music, the room was full of emotion and everyone was crying.
