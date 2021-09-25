Oregon Tech students will be greeted by a new mathematics-inspired sculpture when they return to the school’s Klamath Falls campus.
The nearly 38-foot-tall, 22,000-pound steel structure, called Fibonacci’s Arc, now rests outside the southwest corner of Cornett Hall and was inspired by the famous Fibonacci series — a mathematical equation that is expressed in wonders both natural and man-made.
“You see it in a nautilus shell, this graceful curve. So I just started exploring how that could form this art, this shape,” said John Fleming, the Seattle-based artist who created the sculpture. “It has connections with nature, the way leaves form, the way tree branches form, the way your body develops.”
The sculpture is part of the remodel of Cornett Hall, a newly renovated building that houses much of the university’s engineering labs and classrooms. The arc’s $135,000 budget was footed via the state’s Percent for Art program, which mandates that all public-facing building construction or alteration set aside at least one percent of the building funds for public art.
When designing his proposal for the project Fleming said he wanted to make something “that belonged to Cornett Hall, to the engineering students, but I wanted it to be big enough that you could see it from campus.”
The sculpture was designed not only with OIT engineering students in mind, but some of those students also helped in making the piece a reality.
C.J. Riley, a civil engineering professor who sat on the committee that considered the art proposals, said some of his students did structural analysis while another student worked with Klamath Falls’ Precision Structural Engineering, the company that did some of the final engineering on the sculpture and its base.
“So as John was offering this idea, I had a class in advanced structural analysis, and had students start to build numerical models,” Riley said. “We used all of John’s geometry, and we used all of his parameters, what he had identified for widths and thicknesses and material and so on and then built models.”
The sculpture itself is made of layered steel. At the top point, the metal is about a half-inch thick and four inches wide. Closer to the ground, the piece widens and thickens. Fleming said the metal is nearly six inches thick at the base.
Flat sheets of steel were laser cut according to Fleming’s design and slots were cut on the underside that would eventually allow the steel to be sandwiched together with welding. The steel was rolled by a company in Clackamas and was welded together into “four clusters” that were transportable by truck.
As all of this was going on, Riley’s students CNC cut and put together a “baby arc” — a ⅛ scale model weighing 50 pounds — which according to Fleming has been “super helpful.”
On the Oregon Tech campus last week, the four pieces were put together on their side. On Thursday, the structure was lifted off its side and into place by a crane. Fleming said the smaller model was helpful in getting a sense of where the crane could pick up the sculpture to get it to rotate properly.
The arc will prove to be a teaching element beyond its initial construction as Riley said he certainly planned on using it in his classes, noting that he hopes it sparks a sort of curiosity.
“I think it’s an inspirational piece for students because you come and you look at it and it’s monumental enough that you wonder how on earth it got there and how it was done,” Riley said.
Additionally, the tip of the arc will actually move three to four feet in when its windy,
“It’s fun to watch that when it happens,” Riley said.
The tip also points directly at distant Crater Lake and at the entrance of Cornett Hall, where the “baby arc” sits, Fleming said.
