New curator of art at High Desert Museum — The High Desert Museum has appointed Sara Siestreem as its new curator of art and community engagement.

The master artist will help guide exhibit research and creation, developing programs and oversee the Museum’s growing art collection. Other responsibilities include guiding and enhancing art opportunities for under-served public schools.

Siestreem, who is a member of the Hanis Coos band in Southwest Oregon, was preceded by Andries Fourie in the position.

“I am honored to be here in the ancestral and contemporary homeland of the Klamath, Nez Perce, Northern Paiute, Umatilla, Warm Springs, Wasco and Yakama people,” a press release quotes Siestreem. “I want to express my sincerest gratitude for the opportunity to join the High Desert Museum. I have encountered the softest landing and warmest welcome by people, animals and the land."