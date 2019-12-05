‘Ghostbusters’ live reading — Here’s a chance to relive your favorite flick from 1984. Lights-No Camera-Action will present a live reading of the original “Ghostbusters” script at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., in downtown Bend. The cast includes a mix of actors, comedians and TV personalities including Gary Fulkerson, Taylor Morden, Spencer Zarr, Anyssa Bohanan and Cody Parr, along with special prizes and appearances from Slimer and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. Tickets are $10 in advance at bendticket.com, $13 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcome.
— David Jasper
