The High Desert Museum and Tower Theater Foundation are among several Central Oregon nonprofits awarded grants from the Oregon Arts Commission for 2022.
The largest award for Central Oregon went to the High Desert Museum, which will receive $17,725 from the commission this year. The Tower Theater Foundation Inc. was awarded $8,077. Awards also went to BendFilm ($7,016), Sisters Folk Festival ($8,589), and Sunriver Music Festival ($4,899).
Altogether, 154 Oregon arts organizations were issued grants for the 2022 operating support program. Six more recipients were issued awards compared to 2021. Grants were available to nonprofits with arts at the core of their missions and budgets over $150,000.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.